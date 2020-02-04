Still licking their wounds from Saturday’s 59-44 loss to defending Sun Belt champion Little Rock, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team is hoping for a spark this weekend.

First, the Cajuns (13-7, 6-3) will travel to meet South Alabama (10-11, 5-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mobile, before turning home in hopes of sweeping first-place Troy (17-3, 8-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Yeah, I think so,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said on the need for depth this weekend. “The thing about Little Rock, you couldn’t. They’re so defensive oriented that the younger kids had a hard time understanding what was a good shots, and they couldn’t even really get off shots.

“But against South Alabama and Troy, there will be better opportunities to get more shots and more open shots.”

The first candidate is freshman guard Makayia Hallmon.

She was the secret weapon in UL’s 79-73 road upset of Troy on Jan. 11 with 14 points off the bench in just 11 minutes.

“Up until this Little Rock game, we were utilizing her more and she was looking a little more comfortable, especially on the defensive side,” Brodhead said. “We always throw her out there in hopes of her doing what she does best and that’s score off jump shots and stuff like that.

“We’ll see how it goes. She’s instant offense. She’ll have that opportunity to get in there and get some minutes and see if she can be productive.”

Another potential option would be sophomore guard Diamond Morrison, who had 11 points against Arkansas State on Jan. 23.

“Important to us too, because she’s practicing really well,” Brodhead said of Morrison. “She’s starting to shoot the better. I know at the beginning of the season, she kind of struggled a little bit with her shooting.

“But she’s been doing a really, really good job. That’s another option that we really need to utilize, because she’s really good defensively too.”

The Cajuns swept the Alabama teams on the first go-around, beating South Alabama 73-68 in Lafayette behind Ty Doucet’s seven points and 18 rebounds.

UL’s depth played well against the Jaguars, who shoots the 3 well but isn’t as deep.

Meanwhile, Troy is about somehow managing the Trojans’ frenetic pace.

“Troy wants you to speed up,” Brodhead said. “They want 90 possessions, so you’ve got to be really smart. We did a great job of being patient at times and aggressive at times. You’ve got to pick her poison.

“South’s pretty good defensively and really a lot of 3-point shooters. Transition game for both games is going to be tough – to find shooters and make sure we stay connected to them.”