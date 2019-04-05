Considering the lack of production in recent years and the injuries this spring, there may not be a position on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team more in need of a shot in the arm than at tight end.

Fortunately, UL coach Billy Napier thinks he may be witnessing a player ready to fill that category in 6-foot-6, 266-pound red-shirt junior Johnny Lumpkin.

“I think Johnny Lumpkin has kind of taken that next step,” Napier said. “Johnny’s a guy who really has no limits to his game.”

Who is UL's version of 'Big Man on Campus'? Last season, first-year UL strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke was asked in his first spring press conference who the strongest guy on …

Napier said Lumpkin came to UL a year ago “sight unseen” because of relationships between his high school and junior college coaches and Napier and running back coach Jabbar Juluke. Napier said Lumpkin was a qualifier out of high school, but didn’t like his recruiting options to went to Hutchinson C.C. to improve them.

“He can stretch the field,” Napier said. “He’s really improved as a blocker. Last year, he was out there playing out of necessity, probably wasn’t ready. I think he’s grown up a lot. Much better knowledge and much better play speed.”

Lumpkin had six receptions for 67 yards in 13 games last season.

“Johnny’s one of the players I think has a professional career in front of him,” Napier said. “I think he’s that good. He’s got two more seasons to play here and I’m excited. Great attitude. Always has a smile on his face, always grateful for the things that he has.

“Great teammate. It means something to him. When he makes a mistake, it hurts him. He cares. I like Johnny Lumpkin. We need more guys like him.”

+2 Defensive lineman Joe Dillion returns to Cajuns after trip down Miracle Road Heading into the 2018 season, UL coach Billy Napier called defensive lineman Joe Dillon the best returning defensive player the Cajuns had.

WANTED: PUNT RETURNER

Some areas such as offensive line and running back don’t appear to have much wiggle room for aspiring young players, but punt returner certainly appears to be an area open for business.

“We’ve got a group that we’ve worked there last year, but certainly that’s one of the more important decisions on special teams for us,” UL coach Billy Napier admitted. “Just who is that guy going to be?”

Raymond Calais handled most of the kickoff return duties a year ago and he’s one of the speedsters fielding punts this spring. Others are Ja’Marcus Bradley for his hands, cornerback Eric Garror and red-shirt freshman running back Chris Smith.

Napier said Catholic High of Baton Rouge walk-on defensive back Patrick Mensah has “had a good spring and showed some flashes back there.” The group as a whole has showed improvement from last year.

“What’s most important is possession of the ball,” Napier said. “It’s about making good decisions and communicating with the other players. We took a step forward today. We did some good things in terms of decision-making and communication there.”

UL defensive back Garror may be short, but he attacks obstacles head on UL sophomore Eric Garror isn’t one to ignore a shortcoming, or act like the challenge isn’t there.

NO SECONDARY ISSUE

During the spring season, there are very areas of improvement on his football team that have Napier more encouraged than in the secondary.

“I’ve been impressed with the corner play this spring in terms of the improvement,” Napier said. “I think we’re better fundamentally. I think we’re more detailed. They’re more on the same page with the safety group. We’re working much better in the back end at this moment in time, compared to this year and even last year during the season.”

The safety group has specifically been targeted for praise on several occasions as well.

“I like the skill set we’ve got there,” Napier said. “I think there’s diversity in that room. We’re going to be able to play different groupings and be able to match up. I like the leadership. We’ve got more ownership among the players.”

Trend-setter Bralen Trahan getting good at selling himself, Cajuns football program If earning a playing time on UL’s football team as a safety doesn’t work out exactly as Bralen Trahan is hoping, perhaps the coaching staff ca…

INJURIES

Early in the spring season, the Cajuns lost running back Trey Ragas to a knee scope and he won't participate in Saturday's spring game.

Napier reported others who won't play in spring game due to injury. Red-shirt freshman offensive lineman Luke Junkunc suffered an MCL injury in the first scrimmage, safety Deuce Wallace (shoulder) from first scrimmage, DL Andre Jones (broken hand) and LB Kris Moncrief (ankle).

"We took some time this week to evaluate how loose was the shoulder," Napier said of Wallace's shoulder surgery. "Could we rehab him, strengthened him and continue to play? We ended up deciding to go ahead and fix it, knowing he’ll be 100 percent ready for the season."

Also, Acadiana High product Andre Landry, a defensive end, will need surgery on a groin injury immediately after the spring game on April 13.

.