In softball and baseball, it’s not just hitters and pitchers who go through hot streaks and slumps.

Head coaches can as well.

Many coaches chose the routine of filling out the same lineup practically every day to stay away from the downside of this issue.

UL coach Gerry Glasco isn’t one of those coaches … not even close.

He’s not shy in the least bit to change his lineup. Sometimes, he does it to reward players and sometimes to rebuke them.

Sometimes he’ll put a player on the bench if he senses their focus is run off the track. Sometimes it’s purely about motivating a player.

Regardless of the scenario, it’s always about trying to do what his gut tells him is best for the No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns as a whole.

So don’t be surprised if the lineup Glasco fills out for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. non-conference road game against Nicholls State in Thibodaux is different than the one he used to beat Baylor on Monday night.

“We’ve got enough talent in our dugout,” Glasco said after Monday’s win. “We’re really a talented deep ball club this year. We’ve you’ve got that much talent and you’re barely a third of the way through the season, I want to let as many kids play and help us win games as much as I can.”

The truth is Glasco has been on a roll of late.

Last year, Alissa Dalton was UL’s top hitter. This past weekend, he actually moved her to the No. 9 spot at Texas State. By Sunday, she was back to the 2-hole and responding by going 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI.

In that same game Sunday, neither regular Keeli Milligan or Julie Rawls started. Rawls was due to a minor injury, but the decision on Milligan had a purpose.

“Yesterday (Sunday), I sat Keeli because I just want Keeli to realize how much more fun it is to play than it is to sit on that bench,” Glasco said. “I want her to relax a little bit and just want to get out there and play hard.

“And I’m giving her a leadership role in the lead-off spot. I like that part of it (strategy).”

Milligan responded by going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

And for the record, Rawls responded well to her day off by going 3-for-3 with a double against Baylor.

“It was interesting we had nine hits (Monday) and five of them were from two players that didn’t start yesterday (Sunday at Texas State),” Glasco said. “Sometimes sitting down and stepping back away from the game makes you realize what your priorities are and having fun.”

In other examples, Sarah Hudek went from fifth to third in game two Saturday and quickly went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Raina O’Neal batted ninth Monday and got a hit and drove in a run.

Glasco also hit a home run this past weekend by inserting Kourtney Gremillion into the lineup. An everyday starter at first base last season, Gremillion has been more of a defensive replacement and pinch-hitter this year with all the talented transfers on board.

Sensing it was time to get her some playing time, Gremillion got the start Saturday and Sunday. She went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs Saturday, drove in a run on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with two RBIs Monday against Baylor.

“That’s kind of a way I feel like we can do it (keep players involved),” Glasco said.

UL at Nicholls State

Game: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Swanner Field in Thibodaux.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Records: UL 19-3; NICH 12-12.

UL Hitters: Julie Rawls (.426, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs); Bailey Curry (.412, 2 HRs, 17 RBIs); Sarah Hudek (.381, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs); Raina O'Neal (.362, 5 HRs, 18 RBIs).

NICH Hitters: Emma Holland (.329, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs); Kali Clement (.327, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs); Amanda Gianelloni (.271, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs).

UL Pitchers: Summer Ellyson (13-3, 1.33, 89.1 IP, 47 H, 17 BB, 100 K); Kandra Lamb (3-0, 1.84, 26.2 IP, 8 H, 13 BB, 28 K); Carrie Boswell (3-0, 2.94, 16.2 IP, 16 H, 8 BB, 8 K).

NICH Pitchers: Megan Landry (10-4, 1.51, 85 IP, 62 H, 16 BB, 82 K); Alexis LaBure (2-7, 3.11, 47.1 IP, 62 H, 32 BB, 24 K).