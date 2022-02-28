UL track and field coach Lon Badeaux saw enough good things in last week's Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships to head into the outdoor season with optimism.
For one thing, new face Sophia Daigle won the 5,000 meter run on opening day with a time of 16:52.88, then came back the next day to rule the 3,000 in 9:15.28.
Then there was sprinter Brock Appiah, who captured the 200-meter dash in 21.24 and was the 60-meter runner-up to Kester Robinson of UL Monroe, 6.74 to 6.79.
Arkansas State swept the men's and women's team titles for the third year in a row, so the Cajuns have some work to do before hosting the Sun Belt outdoors in May, but there are positives.
"We knew coming in that Sophia was running well," Badeaux said, "but we didn't realize she would run that well. But, when we saw her in the 5,000, we expected her to win the 3,000.
"(Volunteer assistant coach) Rocky Capella has been doing a great job with the distance people. He has helped them get some good results. They're pointed in the right direction."
A third win for the Cajun women was Serenity Rogers' 8.31 clocking in the 60-meter hurdles.as UL scored 80 points behind ASU's 127, 93 from Texas State and 82 from Texas-Arlington.
Other standouts included third place 19-9 in the long jump by Shamiah Odaire, and Cammie Merhinge's fourth-place 12-4 in the pole vault.
"She doubted herself," Badeaux said of his freshman vaulter, "but she jumped well."
The Cajun men tallied 118 points, trailing ASU (162.5) and TSU (127)
Standouts joining Appiah were Chandler Mixon (third in pole vault, 16-5.5; third iin the heptathlon), Yves Chaerbim's runner-up 7.91 in the 60 hurdles and second-place relay efforts from the distance medley (10:07.35) and 4x400 (3:12.07).
And there were enough fourth places to offer hope of better outdoors.
"I'm real proud of Brock," Badeaux said. "He's a great guy who has won four titles since he's been here. Yves ran well.
"We've been looking at a lot of young guys, like Kashie Crockett, who will benefit from the experience. We did about as we expected. We had four guys in the finals of the 800 (Baptiste Depril-Dupre was fourth). We're really more of an outdoor team."
That will test the Cajuns.
"We open up at home in three weeks (La. Classics), and that was by design," Badeaux said. "Hopefully by the time we compete there, people will say, 'Where was that three weeks ago?' ""