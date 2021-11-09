In the preseason, UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead advised to watch out for freshman forward Tamera Johnson this season.
The former Northside and Lafayette Christian standout wasted no time showing why the veteran coach had no hesitancy praising such a young player.
Johnson hit all six of her shots in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a dominating 84-58 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the season opener Tuesday at the Cajundome.
“She got banged up last year … broke her nose twice,” said Brodhead, whose club received their Sun Belt Conference championship rings at halftime of the men's game. “She continues to work. She’s just a work-a-holic, the kind of kid you want on your team. She’s not getting any notice for our defense, but she’s probably our best defensive player too.
“She can guard anybody on the floor and she rebounds. She’s a complete player. We talk about those hybrids. She’s the perfect hybrid for us.”
Johnson finished with 16 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 21 minutes.
“It was motivating to me,” Johnson said of her fast start. “It built my confidence. I’m sure my team was proud of me.
“It’s clicking, I’m getting the hang of it. I definitely feel more comfortable.”
As impressive as Johnson was, however, she wasn’t alone. Brandi Williams added 12 points and three rebounds in 20 minutes, while Makayia Hallmon and Ty’Reona Doucet each contributed 10 points.
Alabama transfer point guard Destiny Rice began her UL career in style with eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.
“First time we played Ty and Brandi and everybody together,” Brodhead said. “It makes D-Rice our point guard so much better, because she’s so smart. She’s running the offense and the offense really looks good when the ball’s going in the goal.
“This kid is smart. She’s a combination of a lot of players that we’ve had over the years. She’s like the quarterback on the floor. She finds the open person. She’s like a coach on the floor.”
Defensively, Tuesday’s opener was about defending the 3-pointer and the Cajuns limited the Javelinas to 9-of-29 shooting for 31%.
“We talked about pressuring the ball and we talked about switching – some of the things we don’t do mostly,” Brodhead said. “We usually do a lot of trapping. In practice, it didn’t look very good, but when you starting to put Brandi and Ty in there, it started looking so much better.”
And of course, the thing that brought the biggest smile to Brodhead after the win was only committing four turnovers.
“You know how much that helps out defense?” he said.