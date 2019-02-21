ARLINGTON, Texas — Jerekius Davis came off the bench to score a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns used a pair of first-half runs to defeat Texas Arlington 76-64 in a Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball game Thursday at College Park Center.
Justin Miller notched his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds while Cedric Russell added 14 points and JaKeenan Gant 11 as UL (16-10, 7-6 SBC) buried 12 3-pointers and won its third straight game. UTA, which shared first-place honors with Texas State two weeks ago, dropped its third straight game and fell to 12-15, 8-6.
Davis finished 7-for-10 from the floor and made his first five 3-pointers as UL used a 16-4 run in the first half and led 46-21 at halftime. The junior hit three straight long-range jumpers during a 12-0 run that saw UL extend a 34-19 lead to 46-19 advantage late in the first half.
UL used a 16-2 run early in the first half, beginning with a pair of free throws by Russell followed by a 3-pointer by P.J. Hardy.
After UTA’s David Azore hit a jumper to cut the lead to 13-10 with 12:59 remaining in the first half, UL scored the next 11 points that included a pair of 3-pointers by Hardy and one from Miller that would extend the lead to 24-10.
UTA attempted to come back in the second half, getting to within 48-34 on a bucket by Azore with 15:25 left, but Davis and Russell would respond with 3-pointers to push Louisiana’s lead back to 20 and the Mavs would get as close as 12 points in the final seconds.
UL held UTA to 24-for-56 (43 percent) from the floor, 5-for-20 from behind the 3-point line while forcing 15 turnovers that led to 22 points. Trajan Wesley dished out a season-high six assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns while Gant grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
Radshad Davis led UTA with 17 points with Azore adding 13. UTA’s starting lineup combined for 19 points with team’s top two scorers — Brian Warren and Edric Dennis — going a combined 6-for-21 from the floor.
UL will return to action on Saturday when it travels down I-35 to face SBC co-leader Texas State (21-6, 10-4) at Strahan Arena. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m., and will be streamed live on ESPN+.