UL forward Ty'Reona Doucet (35) was honored as a first-team member on the All-Sun Belt squad, as well as the league's Defensive Player of the Year award.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

The next chapter in the historic 50-year anniversary season of UL’s women’s basketball program was written Thursday with the announcement of the Sun Belt’s all-conference team.

Senior center Ty’Reona Doucet topped UL’s recognition on the team by becoming the first Ragin’ Cajun named to the first team in four years and the first ever to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Doucet was one of three players recognized on the team with junior guard Brandi Williams was voted onto the second team, and senior guard Skyler Goodwin honored on the third team.

It was the first time UL had three players on an all-conference team since 1984 and the first time since joining the Sun Belt Conference.

Doucet was the Cajuns’ third-leading scorer at 10.7 points per game, but she also led the team in total rebounds (154) and blocked shots (33). For the season, Doucet shot 52.4% from the floor while averaging 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds a game.

Williams led UL in scoring during league play and in the tournament at 12 points per game. The Lake Charles native shot 44.8 percent from 3-point land and made 81.8 percent from the free throw line. Her 43 3-pointers were the second most in the Sun Belt.

Goodwin was a consistent workhorse for the Cajuns, averaging 34.7 minutes per game for the third highest total in the Sun Belt.

She was the Cajuns’ second-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game, while averaging 6.0 boards a game. Like Williams, she also shined at the free throw line at 79.8% for eighth best in the league and in long-range shooting at 34.4%.

As a team, UL won the regular season title for the first time in school history and is awaiting word Monday to find out its location in the NWIT tournament – likely in either Fort Worth, Texas or Memphis, Tenn.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball team

FIRST TEAM

Alexus Dye, Troy

Pre Stanley, App State

Ty'Reona Doucet, UL

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alexus Dye, Troy

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ty'Reona Doucet, UL

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Felmas Koranga, Troy 

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chanda Rigby, Troy

SECOND TEAM

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Brandi Williams, UL

Teal Battle, Little Rock

Lainey Gosnell, Appalachian State

Jasmine Robinson, Troy

 THIRD TEAM

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Skyler Goodwin,UL

Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State

Tiyah Johnson, Troy

Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock

