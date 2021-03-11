The next chapter in the historic 50-year anniversary season of UL’s women’s basketball program was written Thursday with the announcement of the Sun Belt’s all-conference team.
Senior center Ty’Reona Doucet topped UL’s recognition on the team by becoming the first Ragin’ Cajun named to the first team in four years and the first ever to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Doucet was one of three players recognized on the team with junior guard Brandi Williams was voted onto the second team, and senior guard Skyler Goodwin honored on the third team.
It was the first time UL had three players on an all-conference team since 1984 and the first time since joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Doucet was the Cajuns’ third-leading scorer at 10.7 points per game, but she also led the team in total rebounds (154) and blocked shots (33). For the season, Doucet shot 52.4% from the floor while averaging 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds a game.
Williams led UL in scoring during league play and in the tournament at 12 points per game. The Lake Charles native shot 44.8 percent from 3-point land and made 81.8 percent from the free throw line. Her 43 3-pointers were the second most in the Sun Belt.
Goodwin was a consistent workhorse for the Cajuns, averaging 34.7 minutes per game for the third highest total in the Sun Belt.
She was the Cajuns’ second-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game, while averaging 6.0 boards a game. Like Williams, she also shined at the free throw line at 79.8% for eighth best in the league and in long-range shooting at 34.4%.
As a team, UL won the regular season title for the first time in school history and is awaiting word Monday to find out its location in the NWIT tournament – likely in either Fort Worth, Texas or Memphis, Tenn.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Alexus Dye, Troy
Pre Stanley, App State
Ty'Reona Doucet, UL
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama
Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alexus Dye, Troy
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ty'Reona Doucet, UL
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Felmas Koranga, Troy
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chanda Rigby, Troy
SECOND TEAM
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Brandi Williams, UL
Teal Battle, Little Rock
Lainey Gosnell, Appalachian State
Jasmine Robinson, Troy
THIRD TEAM
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Skyler Goodwin,UL
Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State
Tiyah Johnson, Troy
Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock