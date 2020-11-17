UL men's basketball adds four-star Harper to signing class
Georgia native rated as No. 100 recruit nationally by ESPN
UL men's basketball coach Bob Marlin added four-star recruit Ty Harper to the program's early signing period class.
Harper, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, was rated as the No. 6 overall recruit in the state of California and the No. 100-rated overall recruit nationally by ESPN. The native of Norcross, Ga., who was the No. 22-rated shooting guard in the country, joined Carencro’s Joe Charles as signees for the 2020-21 season.
Harper, who averaged 15.5 points per game as a senior, helped Santa Clarita (Calif.) Christian to a 24-6 record, the 2020 CIF-Southern Sectional Division 2AA title and a No. 28 national ranking by Max Preps.
UL softball adds Texas twins to bolster recruiting class
UL softball's banner 2021 recruiting class got another boost Tuesday with the addition of twins Jacquelyn and Jessica Adams of Bryan High in Texas.
That increases the signing class to 12 players. The class was already ranked No. 1 nationally by Extra Innings Softball. Both sisters were listed among the website elite 100, giving the Cajuns 10 on that list.
Jacquelyn is a catcher/first baseman who hit .346 with 61 RBIs in 89 career prep games. She was twice named as the Defensive MVP in her district.
She was a battery mate to her sister Jessica, who collected 47 wins and 414 strikeouts in addition to 23 homers and 85 RBIs during his prep career. Jessica is also able to play a corner infield position.
“Jessica is a down-ball pitcher who has a great ability to hit the bottom corners of the strike zone with great consistency," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "She has also proven to be a very powerful hitter, and consistently gets big hits in clutch moments.”