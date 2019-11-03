A career-high 25 kills from Hali Wisnoskie was the firepower the UL Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball team used to combat Sun Belt front-runner Texas State in a nip-and-tuck, five-set battle on Sunday at Earl K. Long Gym.
The career-high clinching tally for Wisnoskie secured the set point which carried the contest into the winner-take-all frame where Louisiana (10-15, 6-6 Sun Belt) would wrap up the 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10) triumph.
The Ragin' Cajuns, who dominated a must-win fourth set with 15 kills on a .361 hitting percentage, kept the momentum rolling into the fifth frame. Behind three kills, two aces and a block UL stormed out to a 7-1 lead and the Bobcats (19-8, 11-2 Sun Belt) never fully recovered.
The win, which allowed UL to keep pace with UT Arlington for second place in the SBC West, was seemingly willed by Wisnoskie when the squad had its backs against the wall in the fourth set. She totaled eight kills in the fourth set: one which erased the Bobcats final lead and the final four resulting in the points which put the visitors away.
Not much separated the two squads the entire contest with the Bobcats holding a slim edge in kills (62-61), digs (79-73) and blocks (10.0-7.0). UL found its separation at the service line, out-acing Texas State 8-2 including two critical ones by Breaux in the early fifth-set run.