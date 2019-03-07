In a season of building a foundation for the UL women’s basketball program, Ragin’ Cajun freshman guard Brandi Williams may have provided the biggest building block yet in Thursday’s 63-49 loss to Little Rock in the Cajundome.
Her first basket Thursday allowed Williams to establish the new school record for points in a season by a freshman with 363 points now after scoring nine for the game, surpassing legendary guard Kim Perrot’s previous mark of 354.
“It feels really good, because Kim Perrot was a legend here, so to pass up her record it felt good,” Williams said. “But I’m also thankful for my teammates helping me. It wasn’t just all on me. It was also them.”
With the loss, the Cajuns dropped to 7-21 overall and 5-12 in Sun Belt play heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. home finale against Arkansas State.
UL will then learn where it will travel for Monday’s on-campus, play-in game.
Thursday’s performance was one good enough to beat many teams in the league.
“It was a tale of two halves,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “In the first half, everything was pretty even. In the second half, We missed a lot of layups, but they outrebounded us by 10 or 11 in the second half. That was big. It gave them second-chance points and they took advantage of it.”
The Cajuns led 28-27 at the half and only trailed 43-41 after the third quarter.
“I didn’t think we played as smart on the offensive side in the second half,” Brodhead said. “I think it’s dictated by defense. When we’re playing really good defense, we seem to calm down a little bit on the offensive side.”
Little Rock was led Kyra Collier with 17 points and Tori Lasker with 14, but it was Ronjanae DeGray that caught Brodhead’s eye.
DeGray only had one point and four rebounds in the first half, only to finish with 12 points and 12 boards for the game.
“They don’t have the Player of the Year for nothing,” he said. “She only had one point in the first half and ended up with a double-double. She finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.”
Little Rock outrebounded the Cajuns 35-26 and limited UL to 40.8 shooting for the game after only making two of eight attempts from the field in the final quarter.
Andrea Cournoyer led UL with 11 points and four rebounds as the Cajuns’ only double-figure scorer.
“I thought we went back to what we normally do and starting attacking the gaps, instead of just attacking the middle,” Brodhead said. “I thought Skyler did a good job of attacking her man.”