It was certainly a mixed bag in terms of performance and results for UL men’s and women’s basketball teams on the road Thursday night.

The bottom line for now is coach Bob Marlin’s men’s squad went to frigid Laramie, Wyoming and suffered a frustrating 69-61 overtime loss to the Cowboys, while coach Garry Brodhead’s women led throughout for a 65-60 road win over New Orleans at Lakefront Arena.

Those results leave the UL men at 3-2 on the season, while the women are off to a 4-1 start.

But if you peel back a few layers from both the win and the loss, there’s both encouraging and potentially troubling signs for each squad.

For those worried about where the points were going to come from on Marlin’s young squad, Thursday’s loss didn’t dampen those fears. All around, the Cajuns had the worst shooting night of the Marlin era, hitting only 38.6 percent of their field goals, 17.4 percent from 3-point land and shockingly only 46.4 percent of their free throws.

When you lose in overtime and only make 13 of 28 free throws, that’s the height of frustration. Those numbers were especially stunning after UL made 28 of 32 at the line, including its final 22 attempts, in beating Youngstown State 73-61 at the Cajundome six days earlier.

UL was outrebounded 39-37, but that’s not overly bad. The Cajuns committed 15 turnovers to 16 for Wyoming. In a bit of irony, the Cajuns’ bench actually outscored the Cowboys 12-7, considering how shorthanded UL’s bench has been so far this season.

Jalen Johnson had his first subpar game of the season with eight points and four rebounds in 38 minutes. No big concern, though. That’s going to happen here and there.

Freshman Kobe Julien led the way with 15 points and seven boards in 36 minutes, while junior guard Cedric Russell finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes. Russell also hit the jumper with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Meanwhile, Dou Gueye fouled out with 11 points and eight rebounds. Foul trouble could be a reoccurring issue in his case throughout the season for the Cajuns.

Out of all of those numbers, the long-term concern – in this era of load management – may be the high number of minutes the top players on this team are going to have to play to stay competitive in the Sun Belt race.

On the positive side of things, though, if the team continues to play defense like that, any better level of offense may produce more wins than some expect down the road. Something tells me last year's squad would have lost that game by 20 points with those shooting percentages. That extra emphasis on defense seems to be paying off already.

On the women’s side, it’s always nice to see a team lead from start to finish in a competitive situation. Again, UNO defeated Ole Miss on the road in its previous game, so this wasn’t no All-American ‘W’ opponent.

Junior center Ty’Reona Doucet continued her hot start with 21 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes. It’s good to see her be productive in that many minutes, considering her injury issues since last season with the groin.

Sophomore guard Brandi Williams carried a big load as well with 21 points, three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes behind 3-for-3 shooting from the 3-point land. Williams might end up being the best perimeter shooter this program has had in decades.

As encouraging as those numbers were, though, the question still lingers, who will be a consistent third or fourth scorer for the Cajuns?

The next leading scorer in the win was Jasmine Thomas with six points and then Skyler Goodwin with four.

That’s not a healthy balance. Once Sun Belt play begins, that’ll be too much pressure on Doucet and Williams to maintain and too easy for opposing defense’s to strategize against.

Fortunately, it’s still early enough for consistent complementary scorers to emerge.

Overall, it was a pretty hopeful evening of UL basketball, especially for the road, laced with a layer of frustration.