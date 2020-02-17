The record wasn’t really that different, but UL coach Gerry Glasco’s perception certainly was.
After the first weekend of the season, his No. 12-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns went 3-1. Glasco was not happy.
In the second week of the season, the Cajuns went 4-1. Glasco was both pleased and excited.
The differences, though, were apparent. This past week, the Cajuns crushed the big underdog foes — 8-0, 9-1, 7-0 — and split a home-and-home with No. 7 LSU.
"That’s our goal when we’re playing teams out of that top 50 this year, we need to expect shutouts and we need to expect to score runs," Glasco said.
Adding to his positive review was the crowd of 3,107 at Lamson Park in Saturday’s 2-1 win over LSU.
“The crowd was phenomenal,” Glasco said. “The atmosphere was electric. It was just big-time college softball. It was as good a atmosphere as you could possibly ask for early in the season. So we’re sky high.
“Lamson Park is a special, special place. It’s why kids all over the country want to come here and play. Our fans, we just say enough about how good and how important our fans are to our program. For me as a coach, I could never ever express my appreciate and how much I value that experience for our players and the teams that come in here.”
In fact, Glasco went as far as saying it was a better atmosphere than the super regionals he’s experienced.
“That crowd I thought was better than even a super regional,” he said. “The only thing that could top it would be the College World Series environment. It was that good.”
The other aspect of the weekend Glasco appreciated was his team’s comeback efforts in Sunday’s 4-3 loss — quickly overcoming deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.
“One of the things we talk about is when we get behind, we want to be the best come-from-behind team in America,” Glasco said. “When they punch, we’re going to punch back.”
There is one lesson he hopes his team grasps hold to when beginning a 10-game stretch away from home at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Oklahoma State at the UAB Blazer Classic.
“My message pregame was, ‘Let’s attack the first pitch,’ ” said Glasco, whose Cajuns (7-2) will also play UAB, Ole Miss, Florida and Texas on the trip. “When you’re on the road, be aggressive. First pitch they throw over the plate, let’s hit.
“I think it’s important when you’re on the road that you don’t show any intimidation and you don’t show any passiveness. There’s an old saying that timidity has no power. If you’re passive, you want no power. The power always goes to people that are aggressive and people that demand.”
In effect, much like a football coach who goes for two on the road but not at home, Glasco explained his philosophy that “everything goes out the window” to get the lead when tied on the road, but he doesn’t get to that point until he’s got the lead at home.
“I want them swinging at that first-pitch fastball,” he said. “I don’t want the umpire to call strike one. I want us to hit strike one. That’s how you win on the road. You win on the road by letting it go.”
Speaking of setting the tone quickly, new leadoff hitter Kendall Talley sparked UL’s offense in all five games last week.
Originally scheduled to start Games 4 and 6 of the season before the loss to North Texas last weekend, Glasco regretted not inserting her in Game 4.
“Give her a shot, because she earned her shot,” Glasco said. “We really don’t give anybody anything. She earned it. She had been a tough out. If you ask Summer (Ellyson) and (Megan) Kleist who the toughest out on the team is, they may say Talley.”
So prior to last Tuesday’s home game against Lamar, he asked her where she wanted to bat in the lineup.
“She said, ‘I want to be leadoff,’ so I said, ‘OK, then you’re leadoff,’ ” Glasco said. “I liked that. I thought that was a really good answer. It took guts for her to say that, but that’s the kind of kid she is. That’s our job as coaches to give people chances.”
So far, Talley is hitting .533 in that role.
“We’re going to leave her there as long as we’re getting the kind of production we are,” Glasco said.