Billy Napier and his staff secured their first football commitment in the 2020 recruiting class in March when Northwood-Shreveport offensive lineman Cory Marshall chose the Cajuns.
Last week, Marshall returned to Lafayette for UL football camp.
"UL's facilities are top-notch," said Marshall, who plays both sides of the ball for one of the state's best Class 4A programs.
"Everybody I've talked with agrees that the facilities are the best they've ever seen. Seeing that and learning about the nutritional aspect of the program helped me make the decision."
Marshall has already made five trips to the campus.
"When I first got there I already knew about coach Napier coming from schools like Clemson and Alabama," he said. "UL is definitely on the rise, and they're starting to pick it up even more.
"I committed on my second visit. Instantly, I had a bond with the coaches. I like how UL airs the ball out on offense, and I also like that they can run it effectively because I like to run-block and hit people."
Safeties coach Patrick Toney recruited Marshall, a three-star prospect ranked 45th overall in Louisiana by 247Sports.
"Coach Toney is a super-nice guy," Marshall said. "I want to say UL is one of his first coaching jobs. He helped me out a lot in terms of setting me up to succeed academically with my senior class schedule.
"Coach Napier is a super-cool guy. You can tell that he really knows what he's talking about. When you sit down and talk with him, you'll automatically think he's one of the best guys you've met in your life."
The 6-3, 335-pounder began his prep career on defense at Northwood, which went 12-1 and reached the 2018 quarterfinals.
"I was only a defensive lineman until the coaches moved me to offensive tackle last year because of lack of depth," he said. "I did extremely good and decided to stay at tackle.
"UL is recruiting me as either a guard or a tackle, and the coaches say they're going to make me the best I can be."
Marshall, who also considered Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and Tulane, plans to be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for UL's opening game versus Mississippi State.