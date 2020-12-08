Until the final celebration after Appalachian State missed a potential game-tying field goal with one second left, the game itself wasn’t a lot of fun for most of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
It was cold, wet and windy … and just downright miserable.
Certainly for the quarterbacks, wide receivers and, of course, the long snappers.
Others, however, were having a blast.
It was a dream game for many of the defensive players in the game, especially Chauncey Manac.
While his teammates were still thawing after the game, the redshirt senior edge rusher was walking around with a huge smile on his face.
“Yeah, yeah,” Manac laughed shortly after the win. “It was fun for me. It just felt like the old days, rec league ball, you know… raining. I was just having fun out there today to be honest. I wasn’t even worried about the cold and the rain.”
The self-proclaimed "country boy from South Georgia" just seemed to deliver big play after big play down the stretch for the Cajuns, who improved to 9-1 with the 24-21 win over the Mountaineers.
He finished with six tackles, a sack, two stops behind the line and an interception.
On the critical sack with 2:09 left and the Mountaineers in field goal range one possession before the infamous intentional safety, Manac credited his coaches and his pregame preparation.
“Play-calling and just knowing my strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “Just reading the lineman, what he was going to do.
“I saw him waiting on me, so I just felt like I could go speed and power. I felt like it worked out.”
Midway through the second quarter, Manac delivered an acrobatic interception for a 6-3, 251-pounder.
“I’m getting old, man,” Manac joked.
“It was his first interception of his life in a game, but he had done it before in practice,” he said. “I had about two or three of same exact picks in practice and I feel like you practice like you play. I just waited my opportunity and I just thank God for putting me in the right position.
“I had a few in practice and (Friday) it just paid off.”
Few were more proud of Manac’s big performance to finally help beat Appalachian State than head coach Billy Napier.
“I just talked to him in the locker room,” Napier said. “I was just really proud. He was a disruptive (Friday). He played well on the edge. Chauncey’s one of those guys who is really growing up as a person and he’s really improved as a football player.
“The guy’s got a bright future in front of him. I’m really proud of him, the way he competed in the game (Friday).”
Of course, Manac was by no means the only UL defender to shine in the win. Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner had 10 tackles, a half sack and a stop behind the line. Senior tackle Tayland Humphrey added seven tackles and end Andre Jones added seven tackles, a half a sack and a stop behind the line.
Mekhi Garner added an interception as well.
“No doubt, it was that kind of day,” Napier said of how good his defense played. “We needed to be. I couldn’t be more complimentary of our defense.”
Napier showed the utmost confidence in the defense by tasking the 35-yard intentional safety to make the score 24-21 with 1:51 left.
“I felt like it meant a lot,” Manac said. “When you get a certain type of opportunity like that, you don’t want it to go to waste. I just felt like we stood up as a defense and did what we’re supposed to do.”
Manac said nothing needed to be said in the huddle before the Mountaineers’ final drive began.
“We just knew,” he said. “Everybody playing gaps, do your assignment and do their 1-11 and everything was going to work out just like it worked out.”
Garner, for one, admitted he took a big gulp before the drive started.
“Hmmm,” he said. “First, it was, ‘We got this.’ But second, I was a little nervous. The game is on you, what you’re going to do? We prevailed and came through.”
Manac called the win a big relief.
It showed how mentally tough the Cajuns’ defense is.
It also showed how Manac’s perseverance – first signing with Georgia and then battling through injuries after transferring to UL – paid off in style.
“I feel like we’ve been through so much,” Manac said. “I just feel like tough times make you even stronger people. All the things us as a team has been there and I just feel like every game we’ve been getting better – as a defense and an offense.”