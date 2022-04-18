It’s a matchup that sparks the interest of many Acadiana area fans – UL vs. LSU.
And while coach Matt Deggs isn’t one to shy away from competition – friendly or otherwise – taking on the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium isn’t overwhelming on top of the list.
“The name doesn’t matter what’s across the chest,” Deggs said. “The game is always within your own team – how good your approach is and how well you function together. Can you make big plays, big pitches and have big at-bats and have the heart to take big bases?”
The Cajuns are currently 20-15 overall after beating ULM two of three at home, while LSU is 23-12 after getting swept at Arkansas.
It's UL’s first meeting at Alex Box Stadium since the 2005 Super Regional. Since then, the two programs have met either in Metairie for the Wally Pontiff Classic or in Lafayette.
The Tigers won 11-2 last season to end the Cajuns’ three-game winning streak. LSU, which leads the all-time series 31-19, had won five straight times prior to that.
The most important aspect of this week is the RPI situation. The Cajuns dropped five spots – from No. 47 to No. 52 - with the frustrating loss to ULM on Friday.
LSU stand No. 33 and this weekend’s foe Georgia State is No. 35 after getting swept by rival Georgia Southern, which is at No. 8 in RPI and got beat two of three at Russo Park earlier this season.
“That’s a great opportunity for us on the road,” Deggs said of the LSU game. “Somehow we’ve managed through all the ups and downs to maintain a healthy RPI that if we could get hot, we could build on it.”.
On the season, LSU is hitting .295 with 292 runs scored, 74 doubles, seven triples, 57 homers and 12 stolen bases.
“Those guys are playing a different brand of baseball than what you’ve seen the last couple of years,” Deggs said of LSU’s hitting. “They can swing it, so we’re going to have to pitch it extremely well and not give them anything free.”
LSU is led offensively by Jacob Berry (.364, 10 HRs, 36 RBIs), Cade Doughty (.345, 8 HRs, 35 RBIs), Dylan Crews (.343, 9 HRs, 39 RBIs) and Tre’ Morgan (.313, 2 HRs, 28 RBIs).
“They’re very offensive … very offensive,” Deggs said of new LSU coach Jay Johnson’s first team. “They can really hit. They’ve got big arms. They’ve got some good athletes over there.
“Since I’ve been going there, you better be pretty good. You better be ready and you can’t give them anything.
If we’ll fill up the zone, make plays defensively and apply pressure offensively, it’ll be a good ball game.”
The Cajuns counter with an improving offense, hitting .258 with 195 runs, 55 doubles, 14 triples, 28 homers and 79 stolen bases.
“You’re going to have to score,” Deggs said. “I’m not going to use the word ‘outhit’, but you’re going to have to score and you’re going to have to match and respond. You can’t go dormant.
“It’s like playing the Patriots when (Tom) Brady was there and you’re kicking field goals. That just ain’t going to work. You’re going to have to score some runs.”