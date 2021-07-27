The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team will both begin and end the Sun Belt schedule on the road during the 2021-22 league schedule, announced Tuesday by the conference office.
Much like last season, New Year’s Day will be about basketball, unless the Cajuns’ football team fulfills its dream of playing in a New Year’s Day bowl.
Coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns will begin league play on the East coast, playing at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 30 and then at Appalachian State in New Year’s Day.
UL then closes out the conference regular season in a state bordering the Atlantic Ocean as well, playing at Georgia State on Feb. 24 and at Georgia Southern on Feb. 26.
The Cajuns finished last season 17-9 overall and 10-7 in Sun Belt play, which was good enough to finish second behind Texas State in the West race.
After defeating South Alabama 79-68 in the first game in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Florida, the Cajuns were eliminated by bitter rival Georgia State 84-73 in the semifinals.
That made it the second consecutive season UL was ousted by a Georgia team with Georgia Southern doing the honors 82-81 in heartbreaking fashion three days before the coronavirus shutdown of college athletics in 2020.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s Sun Belt schedule experimented with a new format with weekend series only against division opponents.
It’ll be closer to a conventional schedule this upcoming season with East teams on the schedule. After opening with Coastal and Appalachian State, the Cajuns will host Troy and South Alabama on the Jan. 20-22 weekend and then will play home-and-home series with both Georgia schools.
The home games will be Jan. 27-29, before wrapping up the regular season in Georgia.
The two games against travel partner ULM will be a home-and-home weekend series – at home on Feb. 17 and then in Monroe on Feb. 19.
In all, it’s an 18-game league schedule that includes on four-game homestand and one three-game road trip.
It'll be a new-look UL roster facing that conference schedule. Among last year's key contributors missing will be leaders Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson.
Helping to fill their shoes will be newcomers Jordan Brown, Greg Williams, Antwann Jones and Jalen Dalcourt.
The Sun Belt tournament will again be in Pensacola, scheduled for March 3-7.