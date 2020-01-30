ARLINGTON, Texas – UL’s basketball team had been ice-cold from 3-point range throughout the second half, but an unlikely source ended that drought at the most opportune time here Thursday night.
Forward Dou Gueye took a length-of-the-court inbounds pass with 2.7 seconds left and nailed a three-pointer at the horn, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a pulsating 66-65 Sun Belt Conference win over UT Arlington.
The Cajuns (9-13, 4-7), winners for the second straight time after a four-game loss streak, had trailed 65-63 when UTA’s Coleman Sparling hit a putback basket off Brian Warren’s missed jumper with three seconds left – one on which UL’s Tirus Smith was hit with a goaltending call that appeared to give the host Mavericks (9-13, 5-6) a comeback win.
However, P. J. Hardy threw a deep pass to Gueye, a 28-percent 3-point shooter who had made only 15 shots outside the arc in his first 21 games. Gueye, a product of Senegal, had missed his first two three-pointers and was only 1-for-7 from the field before hitting the shot that gave the Cajuns their third straight win in UTA’s College Park Center.
Before Gueye’s winning shot, the Cajuns were 1-for-11 outside the arc in the second half, after hitting six treys in the first half.
“We’d been unlucky with some that didn’t drop in the second half,” said Cajun coach Bob Marlin, “but suddenly we got lucky.”
UL got a measure of revenge for an 81-65 thumping at the hands of the Mavericks two weeks ago at the Cajundome, a game the Cajuns played without Gueye with the flu and Mylik Wilson with a sprained knee. On Thursday, Gueye had struggled to get going offensively and played only six minutes in the second half, and was not in the game when Sparling hit his late basket.
Marlin called time out and set up a play he said the Cajuns had used before.
“Dou came off the bench cold, but he’s the guy we use in that situation,” Marlin said. “Usually Mason (Aucoin) is the guy that throws it, but he hadn’t played any and was also cold so we let P.J. handle the pass and he did a good job of getting over their defenders.
“Dou caught it open, and he took his time and jumped up and hit it. No question it was good all the way.”
UL, which wraps up its Texas swing Saturday at Texas State, led 63-58 with 2:47 left when Wilson drove for a layup, but those were the final points the Cajuns scored until Gueye’s game-winner. UTA’s David Azore drove for a basket and was fouled with 2:30 left, converting the free throw to make it a two-point game, and after Wilson missed a jumper, Azore claimed the rebound and found Warren for a jumper in the lane that tied it at 63.
Both teams missed opportunities over the next four possessions before the Mavericks held for a final shot, and Warren’s jumper was short but fell into Sparling’s hands and his short jumper was blocked by Smith before the goaltending call that finished off a 7-0 UTA run.
Jalen Johnson, who had 23 points in the earlier loss to UTA and a career-high 27 points in UL’s 81-60 home win over ULM Saturday that snapped the loss streak, led the Cajuns with 15 points and also had a season-high 13 rebounds. That helped the Cajuns take a 49-36 rebound advantage.
“We’d outrebounded them in the first game,” Marlin said, “and that was without Dou and Mylik both. We felt like having them back that we could get after them pretty good on the glass, and we gave ourselves some opportunities there. I thought we did a nice job defensively against a good shooting team.”
The Cajuns held UTA to only a 36.9 shooting mark (24-of-65), and the Mavs were only 4-of-14 outside the arc in the first half before making five in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
Russell finished with 13 points, hitting his first three outside the arc including one with 3:52 left in the first half that gave the Cajuns their largest lead at 32-24. Hardy had all of his 13 points in the first half including three three-pointers, and Smith hit two free throws 11 seconds before halftime to give UL a 36-29 lead. However, UTA scored the first six points of the second half for a 36-all tie, and the game was tied eight times the rest of the way before Sparling’s late basket.