The highly anticipated Sun Belt Conference softball series between the No. 14-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns and red-hot Troy in Alabama has been pushed back due to a bad weather forecast.
Originally slated to begin Friday and Saturday, UL and Troy will now a play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday and a 1 p.m. single game Monday.
The Cajuns are riding a 14-game winning streak to run their record to 29-6 overall and 11-1 in league play. Troy, meanwhile, has won 10 straight games and is 26-6 overall and 10-0 in Sun Belt play.
The Trojans are technically in first place by percentage points over Texas State, which is 25-3 overall and 8-0 in league play. Texas State also entered the Top 25 as the nation's No. 25-ranked team.
The Cajuns are scheduled to begin a three-game series with Texas State next Friday at Lamson Park.