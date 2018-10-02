UL-Lafayette’s football team may have lost to Alabama in blowout fashion last weekend, but the Ragin’ Cajuns actually made up ground in the Sun Belt Conference West Division.
With all three teams from the East Division winning crossover games against West Division rivals Saturday, four of the five teams are within one win of tying for the divisional lead.
And if South Alabama loses at Georgia Southern this week (the Eagles are a 14-point favorite), the Cajuns could move into first place in the West with a win Saturday at Texas State.
“It’s kind of like you were forgiven for the Coastal Carolina loss to some degree,” said Cajuns coach Billy Napier, whose squad looks to snap a three-game losing streak at 6 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos, Texas. “When Arkansas State got beat by Georgia Southern (last weekend), I think everybody in our building, players included, took note of that.”
The Cajuns (1-3, 0-1) lost their Sun Belt opener 30-28 to Coastal Carolina two weeks ago, but Arkansas State’s weekend loss also put the divisional favorites at 0-1 in league play. The only West Division team with a league victory this season is South Alabama (1-1). The Jaguars beat Texas State 41-31 on Sept. 15.
The Sun Belt will hold a Dec. 1 championship game for the first time this year, matching the East and West winners at the site of the team with the best overall record. UL-Lafayette controlled its own destiny in the division race even after its loss to the East Division Chanticleers.
“All that being said, we have to handle the challenges that are in front of us,” Napier said, “but I think that’s spot-on in terms of the hope factor. But Texas State is where we’re going to focus.”
The Cajuns have never lost to Texas State (1-3) in five previous meetings since the Bobcats joined the Sun Belt in 2013. Texas State had an open date last weekend after losing at rival UTSA 25-21 two weeks ago.
“It’s less about them and more about us,” Napier said. “Now that we’re in our league for the most part, that’s where the real coaching happens, in my opinion. It’s almost like you played the preseason and now you go play. We’ve learned a lot as a football team. We’re a new staff with a new routine, and we’re challenging our players and our staff to get the most out of what we have.”
Napier was asked Monday if his team can compete for the Sun Belt championship, and he said the experience of facing Alabama could be a factor.
“What they experienced Saturday, that wasn’t built overnight," Napier said of Alabama. "That doesn’t just show up, you don’t just shake a bottle and pour that out. That was just good old-fashioned blue-collar work, one day at a time, one person at a time, built over a long period of time. That’s what we’re trying to build.”
QB rotation
Napier said the his use of two quarterbacks against Texas State would be determined by practice performances during the week. Starter Andre Nunez was 9 of 15 passing for 75 yards with one score against Alabama, while backup Levi Lewis struggled at times and was only 2 of 5 for 13 yards.
“It’ll be a weekly decision based off the performances during the week, and whether or not we feel like we’re getting what we want out of Levi,” Napier said.
Red zone success
Even with last weekend’s loss, the Cajuns remain the nation’s only team to score touchdowns on every red-zone trip this season. UL-Lafayette scored touchdowns on each of its drives inside the Alabama 20 on Saturday, making the Cajuns 12-for-12 with touchdowns.
Twelve teams have scored on all of their red-zone trips this year, but the other 11 teams all have at least two field goals among their drives inside opposing 20-yard-lines. Three Louisiana teams have scored on all red-zone trips this year, including Louisiana Tech (17 trips, 11 TD, six field goals) and Tulane (eight trips, six TD, two field goals).
Sophomore Trey Ragas, the Sun Belt’s rushing leader (101.2 yards per game), ranks third nationally in yards per rush at 7.94. Jennings native Travis Etienne of Clemson is second (8.14) behind Memphis’ Darrell Henderson (11.69). Senior Andre Nunez is 12th nationally in pass completion percentage (70.0, 56-of-80).
Injuries
Napier said his team had no significant injuries in the Alabama game. Redshirt freshman defensive end Zi’Yon Hill of New Iberia, who missed the final three quarters of the Coastal Carolina game with a shoulder injury, did not play against Alabama and is listed as questionable for this weekend.
Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, a highly regarded signee out of Holmes Community College, missed his third straight game at Alabama with a bone bruise and ankle injury suffered in preseason. McCaskill played 18 plays in the opening 49-17 win over Grambling but has seen no action since then. He has three years remaining to play three, so redshirting is not an option. Napier said McCaskill will play as soon as he can reach a pain-tolerance level.