The UL coaching staff is entering the tricky part of the season now that realistic hope of repeating as Sun Belt Conference champions is gone.
Naturally, you still want to win every game you play. Losing isn’t much fun and you owe it to your seniors to play hard until the end.
You’d also like to win enough games to send those seniors out with a bowl appearance.
That process starts at 4 p.m. Saturday against Sun Belt West-leading Troy at Cajun Field.
“For us, we’re honoring a group, they’re special,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “They’re obviously really good football players, but they’re great people. Their leadership has really carried this team and helped keep this team together.”
Absolutely and those sentiments are well deserved.
Also, the coaches also owe it to any seniors who may have NFL aspirations to put good tape on film.
At the same time, this last quarter of the season is also a time to prepare for the future, especially now that the present hasn’t turned out as planned.
It’s a stretch where players who could play a lot next season but haven’t played yet this season could get playing time.
The NCAA allows for players to participate in four games and not lose a year of eligibility.
“There are some guys that you say, ‘Well look, we need to get them ready to play,’ particularly in a spot where you’re a little bit banged up,” Desormeaux said.
And in a rare cases, perhaps even provide an upgrade – even help you win a game down the stretch.
For example, true freshman Zylan Perry got 11 carries for 48 yards late in the Arkansas State win. He displayed the big-play potential that stable has been lacking this season.
Desormeaux certainly noticed.
“A guy like Zylan Perry, this week we’re going to get them ready to play and play him in the game this week if the situation presents itself,” he said.
These final four regular season games could also be an opportunity to try out some ideas that were put on the shelf earlier this season.
Topping that list is really utilizing the redshirt sophomore Lance Legendre’s athletic ability.
Yes, he has two carries for 13 yards and four catches for 15 yards on the season, but that’s not really using him.
Last week, Southern Miss beat UL with a running back throwing a touchdown pass out of the Wildcat.
Just a few weeks ago, Desormeaux acknowledged he’s got long-term plans for Legendre. Why not experiment now?
“Lance is not a trick-play guy,” he said. “He’s a guy that has this thing goes on, he’s going to be in there … he’s going to be an every-down player. That’s where we’re trying to get him to and he’s getting there, closer and closer every day.”
These last four games are also a time for the UL fans to perhaps view the game a little differently.
For instance, as seniors like Bralen Trahan, Eric Garror, Andre Jones, Zi’Yon Hill-Green and Jourdan Quibodeaux exit, it’s time to glance at the potential of their replacements.
Most of them have been playing, but not in plain sight for most UL fans. Guys like safeties Tyrone Lewis and Tyree Skipper, or outside linebackers Cameron Whitfield and Ja-Marian Peterson or inside linebackers Kailep Edwards and KC Ossai will soon be carrying a larger load.