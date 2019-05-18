If you turned away from game two of the UL baseball team’s weekend road series at UL Monroe early Friday night, you missed a lot.
The pitching staff had wasted a four-run lead and suddenly the Cajuns were down 8-6 going into the ninth.
Instead of a second straight loss to the Warhawks, however, the Cajuns’ mastery of ULM resumed.
Hunter Kasuls and Orynn Veillon both hit solo homers in the ninth to force extra innings. UL then exploded for five runs in the top of the 10th to claim a 13-9 victory and improve the Cajuns’ record to 26-29 overall and 14-15 in Sun Belt Conference play.
In addition to the loss, also on the line entering the ninth inning was Veillon’s 18-game hitting streak. Not only did he homer in the ninth, but also ignited the five-run 10th with a three-run triple to make it 19 straight games with a hit.
As a team, UL hit four homers for the third time this season and had seven total extra-base hits on the night.
Kasuls finished 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Brennan Breaux was 4-for-4, Cole McKinnon was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. Handsome Monica was 2-for-6 with a homer and an RBI.
Connor Dupuy got into the act with a double in the 10th and drove in two runs.
Unfortunately, the pitching numbers didn’t fare as well. Starter Brandon Young only lasted one inning, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks.
Grant Cox gave coach Tony Robichaux 3.2 innings but allowed four runs in that stretch. Jacob Schultz also was ineffective in his 2.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits.
As a staff, however, UL pitchers struck out 14 ULM batters.
Game three is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.