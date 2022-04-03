It was so close for the UL softball team in Sunday’s series road finale against Texas State.
So close to Karly Heath being the hero.
So close to notching a second consecutive Sun Belt Conference series sweep.
So close to winning all four games on the Texas road trip.
So close to officially being on a roll and putting so many of the early-season obstacles behind it.
Instead, coach Gerry Glasco’s Ragin’ Cajuns were forced to endure an agonizing 5-4 loss to the Bobcats.
The loss dropped UL to 23-9 overall and 9-3 in league play, while Texas State improved to 19-15 and 6-6.
Even with the loss, however, UL currently stands in sole possession of second place in the Sun Belt race behind league-leader South Alabama (15-14, 8-1).
The Cajuns jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second. Sophie Piskos singled and Melissa Mayeux was hit by a pitch ahead of Heath’s sacrifice bunt. An error by Texas State starting pitcher Jessica Mullins got both runs home.
But UL starter Sam Landry ran into some trouble in the in third when Piper Randolph drove in a run with a single and a Cajun error got the tying run home.
The Bobcats then took the 3-2 lead in the fifth. Hannah Earls led off with a walk and Cat Crenek’s fielder’s choice grounder didn’t produce an out.
Sara Vanderford’s sacrifice bunt set up a sacrifice fly from Anna Jones.
With two outs in the sixth, it appeared the Cajuns were about to squander a leadoff double from Jourdyn Campbell, but Heath delivered a clutch two-run home run on a 2-1 pitch to regain the lead at 4-3.
But a hit batsman and UL’s third error on the day helped Texas State first tie the game at 4-4 on a one-out, bases-loaded error and then take the lead for good with a Crenek sacrifice fly.
Landry ended up allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and six strikeouts for a no-decision.
Reliever Meghan Schorman was saddled with the loss after giving up one unearned run with one walk and a hit batsman in one-third of an inning.
The Cajuns will return to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McNeese, before returning to Sun Belt play at home against Troy on Friday.