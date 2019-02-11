The numbers going into Monday’s doubleheader against the Cal Bears to conclude the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic weekend at Lamson Park were on the sick side.

Seven of the starting lineup’s hitters were batting at least .429 in the early going, and four of those were slugging over 1.000.

In the circle, the UL-Lafayette pitching staff — comprised solely of Summer Ellyson and Kandra Lamb, so far — hadn’t allowed a run and only given up two hits in 21 innings in rolling to a 4-0 start.

Naturally, those statistics would be short-lived against a quality Pac-12 opponent, but the No. 15-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns still cruised to their fifth straight win after the early game with a 7-1 triumph in the warmest weather of the weekend. UL then made it 6-0 by scoring five in the fifth to win 7-3 in the nightcap.

“I think a lot of the emotion is coming out of them now and it’s creating a lot of energy,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said of his team’s powerful at-bats since Thursday’s season opener.

Offensively, the Cajuns got the most out of six hits with the biggest star again being sophomore Texas Tech transfer Raina O’Neal.

On Thursday, O’Neal smashed her first Cajuns homer over the scoreboard. On Monday, she pounded her second bomb high over the attendance sign adjacent to the scoreboard for a three-run homer in the third to give the Cajuns the lead for good.

In that opener, O’Neal was hitting in the seventh spot. By Monday, Glasco had moved the powerful hitter into the three hole.

“I don’t like getting locked into a lineup,” Glasco said. “I like rewarding hitters for doing well. When someone like Raina O’Neal gets hot, I’m going to move her up and get her more at-bats. The beauty we have this year is if a player like Alissa (Dalton) gets off to a slow start, I don’t have to leave her up in the three-hole where she won’t get many pitches. I can move her down to six or seven and they’re going to have to give her something to hit.”

O’Neal is off to a great start to creating a new niche in Cajuns softball history. For all the powerful hitters this program has produced, few of them hit from the left side. In fact, the last slugging southpaw star was Holly Tankersley, who played on the 2008 Women’s College World Series team that beat No. 1 Florida.

Another Cajun that may be earning more at-bats higher in the order soon is senior Lexie Comeaux, who smashed her third homer of the season as a utility player in the sixth to finalize the scoring.

“We can use our depth,” Glasco said after Saturday’s win. “We’re solid one through nine this year. We even have a few on the bench that would be starting at almost any school in the country, I think. So we’re going to be able to help kids by moving them down in the order. Not to punish them, but help them get better pitches and get back in their groove.

“And then reward the hitters. I think that’s the way the game should be played.”

The other big bat in the win was senior Kara Gremillion with a two-run triple.

On the flip side, ace right-hander Ellyson proved she was human, giving up the first run of the season on three hits in the sixth. But even then, the Cajuns found a way to shine when Makena Smith’s line shot was snagged by leaping second baseman Casidy Chaumont, who quickly turned it into an inning-ending double play.

For the record, Ellyson yielded the one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.