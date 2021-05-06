With the finish line so close in game one of the final regular season weekend of the season, UL coach Gerry Glasco said his No. 14-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns played as close to perfectly as they have all season.
The result was a dominating 10-1 win over ULM in five innings Thursday at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns improved to 39-9 overall and 20-2 in Sun Belt play, while ULM dropped to 15-29 and 5-14. Game two of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday with the finale at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I thought just the feeling of the team before the game, there was a lot of stress off the kids,” Glasco said of having just one day left of final exams. “They were really in a good mood. I thought the pregame BP was the best it had been all year by far. I thought the attitude and the emotion of the team was the best it had been all year by far.
“I said before the game that I believed we were going to play a really good game based on the attitude of the kids and the warmups.”
Ironically, ULM shortstop Jayden Mount led off the game with a solo homer to left off UL starter Summer Ellyson, but the Cajuns dominated the rest of the way.
“The leadoff home run we gave up – that was my fault,” Glasco said. “I should have thrown a change or something off-speed. I went too many times in a row right with a hard pitch. As soon as she hit it, I knew I had made a mistake calling that. I should have went to the change. I told Summer that, it was on me.
“She was really good from that point forward. She was really sharp. I thought her effort was outstanding.”
UL quickly answered with the tying run in the bottom of the first when Ciara Bryan led off with a double and scored on Alissa Dalton’s RBI fielder’s choice grounder.
Yes, Dalton’s mere presence in the game added to UL’s near-perfect performance. Battling a hand injury for the past month, Dalton got full clearance from the doctor this week when the cast game off. She starting swinging the bat for the first time Tuesday and drove in two runs in Thursday’s win.
“I put her back in the 3-hole,” said Glasco, who said Dalton returned before he expected. “I want to make sure she gets nine at-bats this weekend. We need to get her caught up and get her back in rhythm before the postseason.
“She brings confidence to our ball club. She’s such a great player.”
UL then put the game away with seven runs in the second inning for an 8-1 lead. Justice Milz got things going with a single up the middle and Kendall Talley’s first of two hits drove in a run.
Bailey Curry – pinch-hitting for Kaitlyn Alderink – then delivered a two-run single. After Dalton’s second RBI ground out, Julie Rawls hit a solo homer. It was the ninth homer of the year for Rawls, who reached a career-high 50 RBIs with the smash.
After hitting several balls hard at ULM defenders over the next two innings, Karly Heath made it a run-rule win with a two-run homer to left in the fifth.
It was Heath’s seventh homer of the season to punctuate the Cajuns’ 10-hit effort. No UL starter struck out in the game.
Ellyson improved to 19-5 with the win, allowing four hits, two walks and striking out seven in five innings.
“Team effort all the way around,” Glasco said. “I think they’ve just been through so much adversity. It’s been a hard year. I think the focus now is about the team. It’s about each other, and about them taking care of each other.”