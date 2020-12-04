So far in two games this season, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns have played well offensively in an expected loss to No. 1 Baylor and played well defensively in a hard-fought road win over New Orleans.

Coach Bob Marlin is now hoping for a more balanced effort when his Cajuns open their home season in a 4 p.m. contest Saturday against NAIA LSU-Shreveport at the Cajundome.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play,” Marlin said.

Single-game tickets will be available for fans to attend the game beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

+2 Foote: New inside presence should pay huge dividends for Marlin's Cajuns Some aspects of UL’s 66-63 road win over the UNO Privateers on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena looked very familiar.

Neither of UL’s first two games were originally on the schedule, nor were they on the revised schedule. The Cajuns’ season opener went from Texas to Xavier of New Orleans, but both were cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

Some shuffling resulted in a surprise game against Baylor in Las Vegas and then adding LSU-Shreveport for the new home opener.

This will be the first meeting between the programs.

The Pilots are off to a red-hot 8-0 start, including one forfeit win.

LSU-Shreveport plays high-scoring basketball, eclipsing the 100-point barrier in five of the seven games, and still scored 84 and 94 in the other two.

The Pilots scored 134 points against Dallas Christian and 136 against Arlington Baptist.

Of course, the Cajuns are typically pretty good at scoring as well, fifth nationally in scoring 80 or more points (119 times) since 2013.

Averaging 109.4 points on the season, the Pilots are shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point land, making 12.1 bombs on 35 attempts a game.

LSU-S is also averaging 15.4 offensive rebounds, 1.09 turnovers and 12.3 steals a game.

Former UL player Kadavion Evans is the Pilots' leading scorer at 22.9 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, followed by Leondre Washington (22.4 pts, 3 rebs) and Jeff Boyd (14.1 pts, 8.7 rebs).

Naturally, Marlin will be more focused on his team’s progress this early in the season.

After Wednesday’s win at UNO, Marlin said his team needed to add more facets to its offense.

That process begins with this game.

In addition to just not getting into a rhythm yet in this young season, the two biggest issues so far are only making 23.3 percent from 3-point range and averaging 18 turnovers through two games.

The primary ball handlers have been senior Cedric Russell (19 pts, 2 rebs) – fresh off reaching 1,000 career points Wednesday – and 6-4 junior transfer Brayan Au, as well as sophomore Mylik Wilson when needed.

During the preseason, Wilson predicted Au’s immediate impact.

“He’s going to make a good contribution to the team,” said Wilson, who is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds so far. “Just how he handles the ball and how he sees things on the offensive end.”

Au’s averaging 10 points early on, but the biggest impact has come from 6-11 transfer Theo Akwuba at 19 points and 11.5 rebounds per game so far.

“Theo is really good with his left hand and he dunks anything around the block because he’s so long,” Marlin said.

+2 UL men's hoops thinking big again thanks to better team chemistry and more size There are going to be two major differences on the UL men’s basketball team from a year ago.

It will also be the first time for many UL fans to see 6-10 true freshman post player Isaiah Richards.

“They can score inside,” Marlin said of his two new true post players. “Neither would be our leading scorers, but I could see both, if they get enough minutes, averaging double figures.”

Under Marlin, UL is 28-1 against non-conference, in-state opponent and 47-10 against non-conference home games overall.

Moreover, the Cajuns have won nine straight home openers is 28-7 overall in the Cajundome era.