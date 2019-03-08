SAN MARCOS, Texas — UL coach Gerry Glasco said earlier this week he felt his No. 11-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns were ready for the start of Sun Belt Conference play.
Through one game anyway, his eyes weren’t fooling him.
The Cajuns jumped on defending Sun Belt champion Texas State with runs in each of the first three innings and cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Bobcats in the league opener for both teams.
UL improved to 16-3 with the win, while Texas State dropped to 9-12. The two teams will continue the three-game series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The long ball played a big role early on for the Cajuns. Sarah Hudek homered to left with two outs in the first.
Then in the second inning, Raina O’Neal crushed a two-run home run — her fifth bomb of the season — for a 3-0 lead.
Before Bailey Curry’s RBI single in the third, Julie Rawls handled the run production for a while with a sacrifice fly in the third and then an RBI double in the fifth.
Summer Ellyson improved to 10-3 on the season in the circle, allowing a run on a solo homer, four hits, two walks and striking out four over five innings.
Kandra Lamb pitched the final two innings to close it out.