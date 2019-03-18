UL sophomore Eric Garror isn’t one to ignore a shortcoming, or act like the challenge isn’t there.

He’s noticed over the years, it’s best to simply admit it and meet it head on.

+2 Defensive lineman Joe Dillion returns to Cajuns after trip down Miracle Road Heading into the 2018 season, UL coach Billy Napier called defensive lineman Joe Dillon the best returning defensive player the Cajuns had.

Going into his sophomore season at McGill-Toolen High in Mobile, Alabama, everyone in the school knew Garror was short.

He still is.

He’s listed at 5-9 and 180 pounds, but he chuckled when admitting he’s probably closer to 5-8 … maybe.

Instead of worrying about that obstacle, though, all Garror did was take part in three straight state championship games at the 7A level in Alabama, including a state title as a sophomore.

“In high school, I had to just forget about being short and just play how you play,” said Garror, whose Cajuns have now completed the first week of the spring football season.

Who is UL's version of 'Big Man on Campus'? Last season, first-year UL strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke was asked in his first spring press conference who the strongest guy on …

Once his high school career ended, the college recruiting didn’t go as he would have liked. No big surprise, the college coaches thought he wasn’t tall enough.

“I had big schools that came and talked to me,” Garror said. “Scott Frost came to talk to me and they were like, I was too short. Plenty of schools said I was too short. Troy said I was too short.”

One school came a little late, but didn’t seem as concerned about his height.

“(UL) Coach (Billy) Napier gave me a chance to come here,” Garror said. “It was great. I didn’t know what to say. He came and talked to me at my high school. He talked with my mom and told us, ‘He can ball and we still want him.’ When he said that, I said, ‘Ok, he don’t care if I’m short. It’s if I can ball or not.’ ”

But there was a catch, though. Garror was a blueshirt.

A blueshirt is a player who is a preferred walk-on who then earns a scholarship.

No worries for him, though, he just used it as motivation.

+3 UL's Jacquet much more comfortable in second year as cornerback UL cornerback Michael Jacquet admitted that even halfway into his 2018 season, he wasn’t sure that making the switch from wide receiver was th…

“At first, I didn’t know what a blueshirt was,” he said. “When they told me that, I was like, ‘OK, that means I’ve got to work more and more to get better.’ ”

At first, the obvious was verified.

“When I first came, I was like, ‘These are big boys,’ ” Garror admitted. “I was small, short and stuff.”

But it didn’t take very long for him to turn heads in August drills, using the same old attitude he used in high school in Mobile.

“During the summer, I had to,” Garror said. “They were already looking to me and saying, ‘You’re going to play. You’re pretty good.’ That’s when I said, ‘I’ve got to start working and get my stuff great so I can play with them.’ When the season came, I ended up playing and doing pretty well.”

As it turned out, it didn’t take Garror very long to figure out the college game was a higher level, but his approach was still the same.

“When I got to college, I had to do the same thing, because people are going to be taller than me, because I’m real short for the position I play,” he said. “Most people at my position are like 6-2, 6-3 and big. I just had to get that out of my head and ball.

“My quickness makes up for it and my good ball skills to go up and get the ball against taller people.”

The next thing he did was listen to the returning players around him.

“I was working with Mike (Jacquet) and KJ (Kendall Johnson),” Garror said. “They got me better. Looking up to them, they were good mentors for me, because they’ve been here. KJ’s experience from Nevada and Mike playing college football, he played receiver at first. He taught me the receiver perspective and the DB perspective. As it kept going on, I kept getting my craft great and it kept getting better and better. I’m still getting better.”

Incredibly, Garror was starting by the second game his true freshman season against Mississippi State and he even got an interception.

“It (freshman snaps) was very valuable,” Garror said. “Not many people get to do this.

"I thought I was going to redshirt when I first came in. But I worked and the coaches thought I had good experience and it was good to play me as a true freshman.”

Garror battled a few injuries during the season, but ended up playing in 11 games with six starts, finishing with 22 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

“At first, I had a couple butterflies,” Garror said. “When I first started against Mississippi State, I had a lot of butterflies. But when the game first kicked off, it was like, ‘I’ve got to come on and just do it.’ No butterflies any more.”

That’s not where the obstacles end, though. During the offseason, Garror was told about the sophomore slump.

But like every other problem he’s faced, he’s decided to attack it head on.

“Not getting complacent and being humble,” Garror said. “I had talked to coach (strength and conditioning coach Mark) Hocke. He was like, ‘Most people who start as a freshman, their sophomore season go down.’ He was like, I can’t do that. I have to stay humble.

+3 Check out five things to look for entering UL's spring football season Going into his second season as UL’s football coach, Billy Napier still isn’t completely satisfied with his roster.

“I have to get the playbook right, get my craft right and just go on from there.”

Just like he’s always done.