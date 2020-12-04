Perhaps when you beat a team for the first time ever, it’s not supposed to be easy.
It certainly wasn’t for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in earning that precious first victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers – surviving 24-21 on a cold, rainy, frustrating night – but once again the defense came through in the clutch Friday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
On a night where UL’s normally expert snapper Paul Boudreaux just couldn’t find the mark with a wet cold ball – snapping three balls over the punter’s head and twice high on extra points – UL’s defense just refused to allow the Mountaineers to win the game that way.
Appalachian State kicker Chandler Staton missed a 30-yard field goal with one second left in regulation to allow the Cajuns to finally celebrate in Boone, N.C.
That drive, though, began with one of the most unusual decisions anyone has ever seen. Not wanting to take the chance of Boudreaux snapping a fourth ball over the head of punter Rhys Byrns, UL coach Billy Napier instructed quarterback Levi Lewis to run backwards 35 yards for a safety to narrow UL's lead to 24-21.
"What would you do?" Napier said. "You want to run the snapper and the punter out there and see if we can do that? We can do that if you want. But we felt like the best opportunity to win was to take a safety there and make sure we didn't give up a bad play."
Napier said he considered going for it on fourth-and-2 from his own 35 with 1:41 left after throwing the ball on third down in hopes of nailing down the win with a first down.
Instead, he elected to trust his defense and took the safety to avoid another special teams mishap.
"It was the right decision given the history within the game - the conditions, the snapper issues we had," Napier said. "We certainly wanted to take it out of his hands, kick the ball off and play defense. Credit the defense. They got a stop, forced a field goal and then the guy missed the kick."
UL’s defense limited ASU quarterback Zac Thomas to 7-of-15 passing for 71 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as eight carries for one yard.
The Cajuns outscored the Mountaineers 15-0 in the third quarter, outgaining ASU 123-0 in total yards in that period.
Levi Lewis, meanwhile, was limited to 8-of-23 passing for 101 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions
In perhaps the strangest play anyone’s ever seen, the Cajuns had Lewis ran backwards for 35 yards to take a safety with 1:41 on fourth-and-2 to avoid a potential fourth bad snap over the punter’s head.
After the kickoff, the Mountaineers began the drive at their own 45 down 24-21 with 1:41 left and one timeout.
Trailing 10-9 at the half – thanks largely to a missed ASU field goal after one of the high snaps on a punt – the Cajuns exploded in the third quarter. First, there was a nine-play, 52-yard scoring drive in 3:45. Trey Ragas scored the touchdown on a 17-yard run, before Lewis ran in the two-point conversion for a 17-9 lead with 7:52 left in the third.
That was followed by a 10-play, 74-yard drive in 5:43, ending with a Ragas 1-yard TD plunge. The drive was spiced by 46-yard run by Elijah Mitchell that ended with a fumble, recovered by teammate Peter LeBlanc at the ASU 16 to preserve the touchdown run and build a 24-10 lead with 29 seconds left in the third.
But again, apparently nothing about this win was meant to be easy.
The Mountaineers’ offense woke up with a 14-play, 80-yard drive in 7:12 to cut the lead to 24-17.
That’s when the fun and the nerves really began for the Cajuns, who then took two safeties. The first one came after a snap went over the punter’s head for the third time and then one voluntarily that Lewis backtracked 35 yards to take to narrow UL’s lead to 24-21.
Mitchell finished the night with 95 yards on 12 carries, while Lewis had 11 carries for 77 yards rushing. Ragas has 43 yards and two scores on 12 carries.
The Cajuns are now 9-1 overall and will take on Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., on Dec. 19 for the Sun Belt Conference championship game.