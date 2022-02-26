The UL women’s basketball team was tired going into Saturday’s showdown with Georgia Southern at Earl K. Long Gym.
Coach Garry Brodhead said his team told him that after Friday’s “long practice” and again after Saturday morning’s shootaround.
So it was good the Ragin’ Cajuns had just enough left in the tank to earn a little extra rest after edging the Eagles 56-54 in Saturday’s regular season finale.
The win earned UL the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament next week in Pensacola, Florida. The Cajuns (17-6, 9-4) will now play the winner of Wednesday’s Texas State-South Alabama game at 5 p.m. Friday.
“They were kind of complaining this morning at shootaround that our legs were tired,” Brodhead said. “Yesterday’s practice was kind of long and they were complaining.
“So that was my approach, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get this win, so we don’t play until Friday,’ and that’s one less game.”
For much of the first half, it appeared UL’s bench would get a lot of playing time.
Tamera Johnson scored seven points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer with 1:46 left for a 21-7 Cajuns’ lead after one.
That lead even grew to 27-8 when Makayia Hallmon hit two three throws with 6:35 left until halftime after her jumper opened the second quarter.
But apparently, the Cajuns hit a wall after that, because the visiting Eagles responded with a 31-7 run to grab a 39-34 lead with 6:49 left in the third quarter.
“We were taking not great shots in the first quarter, but we were making them,” Brodhead said. “Then we kept on taking those same shots and started missing them. That’s part of it.”
Georgia Southern also got 20 offensive rebounds in the game, producing key second-chance points in that run.
“Honestly coming out of half and looking at us and see how they scored right away and we didn’t for probably three or four minutes, I thought, ‘Oh, this might be tough,’” Brodhead said. “We had no choice but to rotate some people in. We got a little frustrated. By subbing, that helped a little bit.”
Somehow, though, Johnson and her teammates found a second win.
“It was hard,” Johnson said. “It was a mental thing. Tired is a mental thing. I wasn’t tired in my head.
“We just had to keep on motivating each other, pushing each other. Pushing each other to ‘Next play, next play, next play.’ We’re huge on do the next. That’s all we hear in the locker room, so we had to do the next.”
Johnson led all scorers with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the first double-double of her career.
“I knew my teammates needed me, so I had to keep on pushing,” Johnson said. “I had to be a motivator on the court. I had to be motivated, but there were times when I was getting down.
“I needed that motivation and I know they needed mine.”
Johnson’s putback with 50 seconds left in the third gave UL a 47-44 lead, but the Eagles regained a 53-51 lead with 6:08 left.
“The thing that I liked the most about what we did today was our defensive transition was really good,” Brodhead said. “Usually, they score bunches on defensive transition. I think that took him out of their game in the first half.”
Ty’Reona Doucet’s putback with 3:42 left gave UL the lead for good at 55-53 and Destiny Rice hit one of two free throws with 1.6 seconds left for the final score.
Hallmon finished with 13 points, while Rice added 12 points and seven rebounds.
“It was huge,” Johnson said of earning the first-round tournament bye. “We were tired. Our legs are just fatigued, so we need a rest.”