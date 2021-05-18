Not knowing the injury list he was about to encounter, UL coach Gerry Glasco began the season with a top priority far above all others in his mind – establish a clear-cut No. 2 pitcher behind ace Summer Ellyson.

His best guess at the time was sophomore Kandra Lamb and the right-hander from Australia hasn’t disappointed.

Not only did the imposing 6-foot-2 pitcher take over that role, Lamb checked more boxes than most thought possible.

All of those early-season hopes were with this weekend in mind when Lamb and the No. 15-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns travel to the Baton Rouge Regional, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Georgia Washington.

“I think we’ve got two pitchers that we can rely on and use in postseason,” Glasco said. “That’s a huge plus. I think it’s going to help us tremendously. It’s already helped us. We have a fresh Summer Ellyson.

“Summer’s thrown like a hundred fewer innings than he has in a normal year. You can see it in her performance. She’s pitching the best she’s pitched all year right here at the end of the season when we need her to.”

Before Lamb could even be considered an option, however, much work had to be done. Lamb was introduced to UL in 2019 in her true freshman season.

In 14 appearances, Lamb was 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA, only allowing 12 hits and striking out 34 in 31.2 innings. The stuff was there. It was just a matter of improving her control with 15 walks.

During that offseason, Megan Kleist transferred to UL, giving Lamb a redshirt year to tune her skills for the 2021 season when both Ellyson and Kleist would be gone.

COVID-19 changed all of that … well, sort of.

Kleist didn’t return, but Ellyson did as the ace.

That still left that deep need for a very busy No. 2 pitcher.

“Me and coach Rob (Mike Roberts) worked really hard on getting my rise ball more like a strike pitch and get ahead in counts,” Lamb said. “Then we really worked on developing a second pitch – my change-up. We spent a lot of time developing that. Then we came to the fall, it was like, ‘OK, now I have to perform.’ I need to be using the right pitches in good counts and getting good results.”

A few mechanical alterations helped improve her command.

“A little bit was just being young and coming to a new environment and being out of my comfort zone,” Lamb said of her control issues. “After that year and I took my redshirt year, we changed my windup. We lessened it and made it a lot more simple. That’s really helped with me controlling my pitches.”

It’s still her biggest issue as a pitcher, but overall, it would be difficult to expect any more out of what Lamb has provided UL’s staff this season. She’s 16-4 with a 2.12 ERA and opponents are hitting .186 against her in 31 appearances, including 25 starts.

In 132.1 innings, Lamb has allowed 90 hits, walked 41 and struck out 149.

“Yes, 100% yes,” Lamb said on exceeding her expectations. “Coming in, I hadn’t had a lot of experience on the college level so far. Coming into this year, I think our whole pitching staff kind of knew we had to step up. We had to come out guns blazing and perform really well. So the way that it’s turned out has been really good.”

Coming from Australia, Lamb had to learn how to handle bigger crowds. Growing up she never pitched in front of a crowd bigger than parents of the players.

“My very first game pitching here was such a culture shock,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, all of these people are watching me. I don’t want to mess up.

“Coach Glasco made me pitch on the sidelines during our games when we had like 1,500 just so I could get used to the crowd. So when I got my turn to go in, the pressure wouldn’t feel as much as it was.”

Observing Ellyson’s calm demeanor for three seasons has helped Lamb deal with the pressure of being in the circle.

“Seeing her continuously play these top teams, she’s always cool, she’s collected, she doesn’t get too emotional,” she said. “She’s a good person to model yourself after on the mound.”

This weekend, Lamb will be pitching in the biggest spotlight of her young career. Fortunately, she’s already pitched at LSU earlier this season in UL’s tight 3-2 road loss.

“It was the first time I’d pitched in a big-time situation like that,” she said. “I just remember looking down at that strike zone. I didn’t want to walk anyone. Throw strikes, making them pop up … get some strikeouts.”

In Glasco’s mind, the secret for Lamb is just staying aggressive.

“For Kandra, I think the biggest thing is just getting ahead in the count … controlling the count, having four and five pitch at-bats instead of seven, eight, nine-pitch at-bats,” Glasco said. “If she gets out there and goes after the hitters, attacks the hitters and makes them come to her, she’s tough.

“When she starts trying to be careful and starts trying to strike people out versus just pitching to outs, sometimes he gives too many pitches and the hitters get to see her and they get more familiar with her. So I think the key for us is just to attack.”