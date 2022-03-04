Some wins just feel a little better than most.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns experienced one of those Friday night with a satisfying 5-3 victory over the Southern Mississippi Eagles at Russo Park.
“It was good Cajun baseball,” UL coach Matt Deggs said.
On the minds of most UL players, coaches and the season-best crowd of 4,382 fans.
The Cajuns (6-4) will play the Eagles (6-3) in game two of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday with southpaw Dylan Theut as UL’s starter.
“It’s one thing to look really, really good in flashes,” Deggs said. “It’s another thing to be able to play seven innings, eight innings, nine innings and play really good baseball. That’s the first time I’ve seen us do it tonight. Our schedule’s prepared us for some of that.”
Suffice it to say, there were some extracurricular activities by the Eagles during a road sweep UL suffered in Hattiesburg last season.
Add the fact the Eagles came in 6-2 with a dominating 7-1 win over Mississippi State, and all the positive aspects of Friday’s win were amplified.
It literally started with the starting pitcher Tommy Ray who improved to 1-1 on the season with 5.1 innings.
“With the history, you kind of knew there was going to be a lot of energy,” Ray said. “We just tried to play our game and I felt like that’s what we did tonight.”
When Ray departed the game, the Cajuns were up 5-0 with two one and one out for reliever Brandon Talley. Ray allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out six.
“Tommy was difficult tonight,” Deggs said of Ray. “The honest truth is Tommy didn’t throw a lot of strikes tonight, but they were uncomfortable. He got a lot of chases and he started feeding off their anxiousness to hit.
“He was just effectively out of the zone a lot. A lot of good arms do that. He didn’t have his typical command, but it was just what the doctor ordered.”
Even the worst moment of the win turned out to be a positive. Talley gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Will McGillis in the sixth, but it didn’t deter the staff’s plan for the left-hander.
“It didn’t,” Deggs said. “That’s his third best pitch – the changeup. I thought pitching there … he caught a hanging changeup and did what you’re supposed to do with it. When Tall’s pumping fastballs on both sides, he’s going to be really tough.”
After that, Talley looked like the dominant closer UL fans enjoyed last season. He only allowed two hits, no walks and struck out five in 3.2 innings to earn his first save of the season.
“It was great to see Tall come back and look like the Tall everybody’s used to seeing,” Deggs said. “When I saw him face the first batter, I looked at (pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux) Thib and said, ‘That’s Tall. Watch him finish this thing.’”
On the offensive side, the Cajuns may have only collected seven hits, but the damage against good USM pitching came with two outs.
“We’ve been talking about that since August,” Deggs said. “There’s three things that win baseball games – the ability to win the fastball, winning at the dish with approach or own it as a pitcher and win the battle of 2s. We won every single battle tonight.
“We lost once with 2s and that was our three-run jack.”
In the first, Carson Roccaforte singled and scored on Connor Kimple’s RBI single.
In the fifth, Julian Brock single and Bobby Lada singled with one out. Freshman shortstop Kyle DeBarge then doubled home two runs with two outs.
Roccaforte followed with the exclamation point – a two-run home run for a commanding 5-0 lead.
“It really felt good,” DeBarge said of his two-run double. “I’ve been taking too at-bats … stuff not falling, stuff like that, so it really felt good for one to fall in right there.”
DeBarge entered the game with a modest .242 batting average, but has remained patient in his first season of Division I baseball.
“Baseball, I don’t like to say a game of failure, I like to say a game of opportunity,” DeBarge said. “In that, you’re going to fail a lot, but you just have the take the opportunity to get better and learn from it.
“The game is full of adjustments. At first, I was standing up … I got out of that, now I’m widening out. It’s a game of adjustments. You just have to find your way. Different pitchers do different things.”
And although DeBarge wasn’t at UL last season, he knew what to expect Friday.
“I saw videos leading up to the game of stuff that happened last year, so I knew coming in that it was going to be a little chirpy,” DeBarge said. “I knew the fans were going to come out. It was really cool.”