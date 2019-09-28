STATESBORO, Ga. — UL’s football team won the rushing battle against Georgia Southern’s run-oriented option attack, and because of that the Ragin’ Cajuns also won the war.

Trey Ragas rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Elijah Mitchell added two rushing scores and UL’s offense was stopped only one time in its Sun Belt Conference opener Saturday night on the way to an impressive 37-24 win over the host Eagles.

The Cajuns (4-1, 1-0), winning their fourth straight game and their second straight road contest, only had the ball three times in the second half because of Georgia Southern’s ball-control attack. All three times, they scored touchdowns, the last coming after Ragas and Mitchell combined for 75 yards on a six-play drive for a clinching score with 2:34 left.

UL moved to 4-1 for the first time since 2012 and for only the third time since 1988, and the Cajuns did that thanks to an offense that built a 440-252 offensive advantage. More importantly, UL outgained the Eagles 275-215 on the ground — a huge key since Georgia Southern didn’t complete a pass until the final three minutes.

“We kept them off balance,” said Cajuns coach Billy Napier. “We had the right mix (offensively). It’s our strength, and that’s who we have to be.”

In all, the Cajuns scored on six of their seven possessions, and it would have been worse had UL not handed the Eagles two opportunities after forcing a pair of Georgia Southern punts in the second quarter.

Most of UL's ills were cured in downing Ga. Southern in Sun Belt opener Some characteristics of the first four games showed up early in UL’s conference opener at Georgia Southern, and one in particular didn’t.

Twice in a 10-minute span, punt returner Eric Garror fumbled on fair catches and the Eagles recovered both. The first came on the first play of the second quarter at the Cajuns 43, with Randy Wade’s recovery leading to Tyler Bass’ second field goal from 44 yards.

The other was even more damaging, when Garror had Anthony Beck’s punt go through his hands and the Eagles' Nalee Thompson fell on the loose ball at the UL 7. Logan Wright powered for five yards on the first play and added the final two yards for his second touchdown of the year with 4:58 left in the half to cut the Cajuns lead to 14-13.

“We made it difficult for a while,” Napier said, “but when you make mistakes and you’re able to overcome them, it tells you a lot about your team and your staff. We responded the right way, kept coming back and kept putting ourselves in a position to win.

“With the miscues we had, this game could have been a lot worse. We have to eliminate those errors, but I think we can continue to get better, we can continue to improve and get ready for a big one.”

The Cajuns, who meet Sun Belt favorite and league unbeaten Appalachian State in 11 days in a nationally-televised mid-week game, did bounce back from those two fumbles, adding to their lead just before halftime when Stevie Artigue hit a 25-yard field goal at the horn for a 17-13 advantage. Levi Lewis’ 21-yard strike to Ja’Marcus Bradley keyed a drive that also included 67 more rush yards.

Lewis hit 11-of-18 passes for 165 yards for an offense that has now scored touchdowns on 16 of its past 19 possessions.

“Levi was clutch in some critical situations,” Napier said. “We had some fourth downs but we felt confident in the plays and we felt confident in Levi.”

The Cajuns outgained Georgia Southern by a huge 250-90 mark in the first half, including a 140-90 rushing edge, and had touchdowns on two of their other three first-half possessions. The first of those was quick, with UL taking the opening kickoff and Lewis finding Bam Jackson for 51 yards on the game’s second play to highlight a five-play, 75-yard drive. Elijah Mitchell burst in from five yards away for his Sun Belt-leading eighth touchdown of the season and the early 7-0 lead only 1:18 into the period.

The Eagles came back with a ball-control 15-play, 64-yard march, one that was kept alive when Cajuns defensive end Joe Dillon was whistled for a horse-collar tackle on quarterback Shai Werts. But Werts overthrew his only first-half pass attempt on the next play and Bass settled for a 28-yard field goal with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

UL’s other touchdown came after the first fumbled punt and Bass’ 44-yard field goal, with the Cajuns picking up 56 yards of a 75-yard march on the ground. Mitchell converted on a key third down with a four-yard burst early in the drive, and Ragas found holes on consecutive carries of 18, seven and three yards, the last of which wound up in the end zone for a 14-6 advantage 8:05 before halftime.

UL forced a punt on the second half’s first possession, this one not fumbled, and the Cajuns went on another lengthy march. This one covered 55 yards after the Cajuns got a break on the drive’s first play, when a fumble at the end of Lewis’ 16-yard completion to Jamal Bell was overturned on replay.

UL went the rest of the 39 yards on 10 plays, converting a pair of fourth-downs. The second of those conversions came from the Eagles 1 when Lewis scrambled and found a wide-open Bradley in the end zone for a 24-13 advantage.

At that point, UL held a huge 305-74 advantage in total offense before the Eagles had their best non-fumble-aided drive of the game. J. D. King capped a 14-play, 78-yard march with a one-yard score and followed with a two-point conversion run to cut the margin to 24-21.

Once again, though, UL’s offense answered and did it quickly, taking only eight plays to go 75 yards including a key 10-yard scramble by Lewis on third down and on the drive’s third play. Lewis hit Peter LeBlanc for 24 yards three plays later and a pass interference penalty took it to the Eagles 19, and Mitchell broke an off-tackle run outside on the next play for his second touchdown.

The Eagles ground out another score on their next possession, with a 14-play, 74-yard march setting up Bass’ third field goal, this one from 30 yards away and making it 31-24 with 5:35 left before UL’s final clinching drive.