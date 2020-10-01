Days before announcing the cancelation of Wednesday's football game with the Ragin' Cajuns, an Appalachian State student died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the High Country News.
Sophomore exercise science major Chad Dorrill, 19, was taken off life support at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem at 8 p.m. Monday.
Dorrill had been living off campus and taking classes online when he started feeling unwell earlier this month, the newspaper reported. His mother encouraged him to return home, quarantine and be tested for COVID-19.
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 7 in his home county, Dorrill followed isolation procedures and quarantined for 10 days before he was cleared by his doctor to return to Boone. After his return, he had developed additional complications and was picked up by his family and hospitalized.
Dorrill's mother described her son as a "super healthy" athlete before he fell ill from the virus, CBS news reported.
Dorrill, a high school basketball player, was mourned by his former coach.
"This is a perfectly healthy 19-year-old kid that two years ago was running up and down the floor playing 30 out of 32-minute games," said Jason Anderson of Ledford High School in Thomasvile.
On Friday, APSU canceled its Wednesday football game with the Ragin' Cajuns. The university cited COVID-19 tests and contact tracing as the cause of the postponement of the game to December.
"We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State's response to this situation," Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. "The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance."