Arkansas State came into the Cajundome on Saturday averaging 80 points a game.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns typically prefer lower-scoring games.
The home team got its way.
Coach Garry Brodhead’s limited the visiting Red Wolves to nine points in the second quarter en route to a 68-57 victory over Arkansas State.
“Especially in the second half, I thought we really guarded them well,” Brodhead said. “Our goal was to hold them to 60 – 20 under their average and we were able to meet that.”
Coming off a heartbreaking 51-50 loss to Little Rock on Thursday, the satisfying win pushed UL to 13-5 overall and 5-3 in league play. Arkansas State dropped to 10-12 and 3-6 with the loss.
“After the (Little Rock) game in the locker room, we all said what we did wrong and what we needed to do,” UL senior center Ty’Reona Doucet said. “The next day at practice, we just made sure we fixed everything.”
Doucet continued her recent hot streak with a sixth straight double-double and eighth for the season. In this win, the Ville Platte native finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in just 28 minutes.
That moved her to No. 5 on UL's all-time scoring list with 1,359 points, passing Teena Cooper.
“She knows her career is coming to an end over here and she wants to finish strong,” Brodhead said. “She wants to win a championship.”
Doucet even knocked down a few jump shots in the win instead of all of her points coming in the paint.
“I’ve actually been working on that,” Doucet said. “Y’all can see that they sag on me, because they know I got in the lane. So when they sag on me, I just shoot it. I’ve been working on that. Coach Val (Huizar) has shown me film. I’ve seen it all. I was prepared for it.”
As consistent as Doucet was, however, Brodhead was really pleased with UL’s balance in the win. Three other double-figure scorers got involved with Tamera Johnson collecting 12 points and five rebounds, followed by Makayia Hallmon with 11 and Lanay Wheaton with 10.
“When they’re scoring, it takes a lot of attention off of me,” Doucet said. “Normally when the game starts, they (opponent) focus more on me. When they start scoring, they know they’ve got to start fanning out to them. It just makes it easier for everybody.”
As a team, the Cajuns shot 52.7% from the field.
”We’ve got some scorers,” Brodhead said. “It’s just, can we take good shots? Every once in a while we get kind of out of control and we play a little too fast, but we’re getting better at being patient and taking our shot.”
The game actually started off iffy for the Cajuns. Arkansas State’s explosive offense was hot early with a quick 11-4 lead over UL, but a Hallmon 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run to tie the game at 11-all. Diamond Morrison’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter gave UL an 18-16 lead and the Cajuns never trailed again.
Defensively, it was a matter of making the proper adjustments at the right time, sparked by Jade Upshaw coming off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers midway through the third quarter to keep the Red Wolves within reach.
“(Assistant) Coach Deacon (Jones) made a call to start switching them instead of trapping them and to me that kind of threw him off a little bit in the second half,” Brodhead said.
Other than limiting Arkansas State to 57 total points, UL limiting its turnovers to 11 brought the biggest smile to Brodhead.
“It still comes down for us is turnovers,” he said. “I think we ended up with 11 turnovers. Anytime that we stay around 10 or under, we have a great chance of winning, because of our defense. It gives our defense a chance to play five-on-five. It felt like we didn’t have to worry about their transition game today because we kept our turnovers down.”