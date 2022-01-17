These certainly aren’t the easiest times to be a college basketball coach.
Between injuries and positive COVID-19 tests, you never really know which players will be available from week to week and sometimes from day to day.
In the past, you could typically be sure of the number of games you’ll play, but that’s no longer the case either.
UL men’s coach Bob Marlin thought his Cajuns were about to play six of eight games this month in the Cajundome, only to have one of the home games canceled because Little Rock was down to six players, and then they lost their two road games.
UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead and his team had two road games in Arkansas canceled the previous weekend and now are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season at Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina this week.
As if that’s not enough, the Sun Belt Conference is now exploring the idea of making up some of the canceled games — even though they won’t count in the league standings — to avoid any teams not being able to postseason opportunities because of losing too many games. Originally, the policy was to not make up any of the canceled games.
“There’s still a lot of confusion going on with that,” said Marlin, who said he hopes to add a new game this week.
Brodhead, meanwhile, remains confident his team will meet the minimum games quota if it can play its two games this weekend.
“The way I’m understanding it … if we play this weekend, we’re good for the conference tournament,” he said. “I think if you get into the conference tournament, you’ll be good for the NCAA tournament.”
However you slice it, both of UL’s teams are entering a key weekend of games.
The men are currently 8-7 overall and 3-2 in league play. The bad news is UL is currently in sixth place after losing two games in Texas over the weekend. The good news is the Cajuns are only a half game out of first place.
That’s college basketball in 2022.
And as if things weren't complicated enough already, the Cajuns got two points taken away from them during Saturday’s 72-68 loss at Texas State.
“Also, we score and there’s an officials table mistake and we got two points taken off the board,” Marlin said. “That helps a 12-0 run too when you score and they don’t give the points. It should have counted. We talked to the supervisor of officials … the officials knew they made a mistake. The table could have stopped it, but that’s a huge play because at the end of the game, we’re playing for overtime possibly instead of having to foul. They made 8 out of 8 free throws in the last two minutes.”
Playing without center Theo Akwuba and guard Michael Thomas, UT-Arlington made 70% of its two-pointers on Thursday — something that may not have happened with Akwuba’s shot-blocking abilities available.
On Saturday, UL committed 20 turnovers to create that missed opportunity.
“We’ve got to do a better job defensively throughout the game,” Marlin said. “The first seven minutes of the second half, we were really good — gave them 1 for 10 and then we didn’t guard them down the stretch and put them at the free throw line.
“We let a couple go that we felt like we could win.”
Beginning with South Alabama at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Cajuns open their only four-game homestand of the season with the Georgia teams coming to Lafayette the following weekend.
“This is an important stretch for us,” Marlin said. “We just have to continue to play well, play up to our standard.”
For the women, it’s more a matter of not letting this long weekend trip derail an encouraging stretch that has the Cajuns standing 11-3 overall and tied for second in league play at 3-1.
“This is going to be a tough one,” Brodhead said. “Can we go on the road and split them — can we go in with that attitude — or can we pull off two of them out?
“It was a rough week last week. We’re kind of beat up a little bit. Can we go out and just kind of handle it? If we can get through that, we’ll be good going into the tournament (thinking) ‘Hey, we can kind of handle anything.’”