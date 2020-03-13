March 12, 2020.
A day which will live in infamy for all the players, coaches, fans and media involved with college athletics.
No, this thought isn’t crossing any perspective boundaries.
No one is actually comparing the loss of 3,000 lives on 9-11 or the loss of 2,500 lives at Pearl Harbor to not being able to finish an athletic season.
It was just that feeling ... that totally helpless, bewildering feeling.
That completely surreal sensation where it’s so hard to believe what you’re witnessing that there’s really no way to comprehend all of the ramifications as each new development is revealed on television, radio, website or social media.
In a few short hours, plans and dreams of a lifetime for thousands of athletes, coaches and fans all across America came to a crashing halt.
“The only thing I could think of was 9-11,” UL baseball season ticket holder Craig Melancon said. “That was the only thing remotely in my lifetime that I could think of.”
Sports writers like me were furiously trying to report stories about conferences suspending spring sports indefinitely and postseason basketball tournaments being canceled. Then incredibly comes a tweet from the NCAA that the baseball and softball postseasons in May and June were canceled.
Imagine the feeling of UL softball coach Gerry Glasco and his team instantly going from on their way to the field for practice to the clubhouse to console each other through the reality that their season is suddenly over.
“I don’t know how you tell those seniors, ‘This is it’.”
Naturally, the economic impact of shutting down virtually an entire semester of college athletics is enormous. But the concern for the athletes’ well-being was high on the mind of many fans Thursday.
Friday brought the quick news that the NCAA was indeed taking steps to grant eligibility to spring sports athletes.
It’s a complicated issue, however.
“Take (senior pitcher) Brandon Young, if he had another year of eligibility, now he’s got leverage in the draft? Maybe he could go from a 10 thousand dollar signing bonus to a 100 thousand or 250 thousand signing bonus, a little bit higher,” Melancon suggested.
“As it is now, MLB can come to him and say, ‘We don’t know, you only pitched in three games your senior season.’ ”
It goes deeper than the goodwill gesture.
“It sounds like the right thing to do, but how do you do that with 20 new guys coming in next year?” Melancon said. “Do you expand the roster for a year? Do you expand scholarships for a year?
“You can say you can do that, but is that what (UL baseball) coach (Matt) Deggs wants? Does coach Deggs want 45 guys on his team?”
And naturally, many seniors will choose to stick with their pre-March 12 plan of entering the work force, moving back home, getting married, etc.
So much changed so fast. For once, there was just no way to keep score.
On Wednesday, UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard said he met with this head coaches and the possibility of the spring sports seasons ending abruptly wasn’t even on their radar. A day later, their seasons were essentially canceled by the NCAA.
Finding out on twitter angered many. Others were just too numb for anger to enter into the picture.
“When that’s suspended, it’s a blow,” Maggard said of UL baseball and softball seasons. “I know our student-athletes are taking it hard, but as I told our coaches, we have to make sure that we keep a great pulse on them and make sure we’re there for them.”
"We are in uncharted waters, what we are all going through right now is unprecedented, and with that, there are not a lot of answers but tons of emotion," Deggs said in a statement. "My first priority is the physical and emotional well-being of the student-athletes and how our team navigates this very difficult time. My heart breaks for the players, Cajun Nation and all those that have invested so much into this team. These boys, our fans and this community have been through so much in the last nine months. But we are still standing...this too shall pass."
Certainly, a welcoming shoulder or a few kind words of perspective will surely help in the coming weeks.
But no one could possibly give advice based on experience in this situation.
Fortunately, March 12, 2020 has never happened before.
Here's hoping we never endure it again.