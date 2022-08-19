It’s getting really close.
UL coach Michael Desormeaux confirmed this week the staff’s decision as the new starting quarterback will be shortly after Saturday’s second scrimmage.
“That’s what it needs to be for us and that’s what it will be,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got a big enough body of work to sit down and for us to figure out as a staff who is going to be give us the best chance to go out there and go win.
“We’re going to stick to that plan.”
It’s been no secret the battle is a two-horse race between redshirt junior Ben Wooldridge and redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields.
Either way, Desormeaux isn’t looking forward to the tough conversations after such a close competition.
“It’s hard,” he said. “It’s a hard conversation,”
Like he’s said all along, if it wasn’t so close, it wouldn’t be so difficult.
“It would be really easy if one of them just really isn’t ready,” Desormeaux said. “That’s an easy, honest conversation to have. I feel with a 100% confidence that both of them could go in there and if they were the starters, we’d be in great shape.
It makes it hard. They respect each other. They know the competitive nature of this deal. They understand that both of them have worked really hard for this opportunity.”
Desormeaux been there before. During his career as quarterback of the Cajuns (2005-08), he served both as a backup and as a starter.
“Certainly, they’ll be disappointed the one that doesn’t win the job,” Desormeaux said. “That’s very natural. If they weren’t, you probably wouldn’t want the guy anyway.
“It’s just what it is. The coaches kind of decide what happens and you just have to go out there and do your job.”
As hard as one of those conversations will be, Desormeaux sees that as the only down side to having such a close competition for the starting nod.
“There’s no negative in it other than the conversation you have to have with them and telling somebody that did a great job that it’s not quite good enough for what we want right now,” he said. “That’s the only negative. Their teammates believe in both of them. They know that both of those guys have worked for the opportunity.”
In many ways, this competition between Wooldridge and Fields began last season. Each week throughout the 2021 season, the duo battled it out to determine the backup to Levi Lewis.
“It was back and forth all fall,” Desormeaux said. “So for a long time this staff has held these guys in pretty high regard for what they could do for us.”
Once again, Desormeaux hinted at the very real possibility that both quarterbacks will play regularly.
In coach Billy Napier’s first season, Andre Nunez was the starter, but Lewis got a series after every three series.
“I’m not talking about splitting it,” Desormeaux said. “I think both of those guys certainly deserve to get a chance to play a little bit. It’s a consolation prize for sure, but it’s just what we have to do.
“It’s a tough decision to make – tough conversation to have. But we’ll do it the right way. I’ve been honest with them every step of the way and we’ll continue to do that. I don’t know any other way to really do it.”
If the quarterback decision hasn’t already been made, both candidates will get one final chance to make an impression in Saturday’s scrimmage.
But it won’t be a scrimmage similar to the first one. The plan is for is to be shorter and more situational.
“It’ll be quite a bit different than the first one,” Desormeaux said. “There are a lot of situations I think what were going to do in the second one. Kind of some competitive situations – some different two-minute scenarios where typically we do like one at the end.
“It might be a end of half and the ball’s on the plus-40 with 15 seconds left and no timeouts … one timeout, whatever the case may be.”
Another big camp battle that will soon be decided is for the second and third head to the three-headed monster at running back behind bell cow Chris Smith.
Desormeaux reiterated it’s between sophomore Terrence Williams, redshirt junior Jacob Kibodi and redshirt freshman Dre’lyn Washington.
“Just want to see who is going to continue to elevate their game,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve done a good job, so it’s just going to be who can continue to do it consistently and do it well - three very capable backs right there.”