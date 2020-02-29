LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On paper, it wasn’t a game that seemed to favor the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team.
For one, coach Bob Marlin’s crew was playing against the first-place team in Little Rock on the road, coming off a big win Wednesday over Arkansas State.
Then there’s the scenario where a home win Tuesday over Coastal Carolina could get the Cajuns to their highest possible Sun Belt Conference tournament seeding anyway — regardless of Saturday’s outcome.
So as expected, Little Rock rolled past UL 91-69 on Saturday.
UL (12-18, 7-12 Sun Belt) will now finish out the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Coastal Carolina. A Cajuns’ win means UL would be the No. 8 seed and host a first-round Sun Belt tournament game Saturday morning.
The Cajuns, who held a brief one-point lead for 34 seconds early in the game, faltered defensively in the second half with the Trojans (21-9, 15-4) exploding for 51 points after only trailing 40-37 at the half.
Little Rock shot 55.2% from the field for the game, including 52.6% from 3-point land.
Little Rock out-rebounded the Cajuns 36-27. Both teams only had 13 turnovers, but the Trojans held a big 24-11 edge off the bench.
Pulling off an upset typically requires 3-point shooting, which the Cajuns lacked at 2 for 20 for the contest. UL still somehow shot a respectable 46.6% overall from the field.
Mylik Wilson led the Cajuns with 18 points and four rebounds, followed by Cedric Russell with 17 points and three boards. P.J. Hardy added 10 points.
In the absence of the suspended Tirus Smith, Dou Gueye led the Cajuns with 13 rebounds, along with five points. Trajan Wesley scored nine points, while leading scorer Jalen Johnson was limited to eight points and three boards.