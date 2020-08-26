From the first media zoom teleconference that kicked off UL’s training camp, the head-scratching process began.

Obviously, there’s no way coach Billy Napier could deny the facts.

His top three wide receivers from last season - and actually five of the top seven – are no longer available.

+2 UL's Zi'Yon Hill focused on enjoying breakout season as leader of Cajuns' defensive line It’s not like Catholic High of New Iberia redshirt junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill hasn’t been good during his career so far with the UL …

But still, Napier seemed a little too willing to address the issue to keep my antenna quiet. After all, he’s an honor graduate from the new-school, paranoid, tight-lipped mode of coaching.

Publicly waving a red flag at your potential weaknesses are a serious no-no in that program.

Perhaps Monday’s last zoom meeting provided a little clarity. Is it actually possible Napier expects it to be much more of a strength than the depth chart seems to indicate?

Sand-bagging is one old-school coaching trick that also remains a building block in the new coaching philosophy.

Either way, it requires an uncanny ability to read between the lines. So check out this statement from Monday’s meeting.

“But overall, that group has given us a spark here and could make us dangerous if they continue to progress the way I think they can,” Napier said.

Hmmmm.

It’s always possible to blow isolated quotes out of proportion when trying to determine what a coach is really trying to say.

That certainly could be the case here as well.

If nothing else, it’s something to tuck away in the back of your mind to revisit a few games into the 2020 schedule.

“That’s five solid players that have really made our football team better,” Napier said. “They flash a lot.”

That group of five consists of true freshman Kyren Lacy, Dontae Fleming and Errol Rogers, as well as Oklahoma track athlete Golden Eke and walk-on Trevor Russell, who was a former walk-on at Arizona State who worked with Napier and offensive coordinator Rob Sale there.

By “flash,” Napier means make a play that causes the coaching staff to smile really big, while quickly daydreaming what the future could hold.

+2 UL's mature receiver Jalen Williams finally gets the chance he left pro baseball for this fall In his two and a half decades on earth, former Westminster Christian two-sport standout Jalen Williams has done quite a bit and been to quite …

But of course, tons of promising newcomers have had difficulty transferring potential from the practice to the playing field over the years.

“It’s going to be a lot about, can they do it on a consistent basis?” Napier said. “Do they have the discipline to take care of themselves, get a good night’s rest – eat and drink the right things; do they have the mental energy to show up each day in the meeting, in the walk-through – throughout a practice and a workload that maybe they’re not used to?”

The chances of all five being ready this fall are somewhere between slim and none.

But if two of the five make significant impacts right away, that should be enough to complement key returners sophomore Peter LeBlanc and senior Jalen Williams … as well as what should be a more active tight end corps.

If it gets to three, perhaps that’s the scenario Napier was “hinting” at where these new names could make the offense “dangerous.”

Williams isn’t an accomplished receiver just yet after 21 catches for 279 yards and one score last season, but the 25-year-old has been around sports long enough to make a call.

He said he regularly sees how hungry these rookie receivers are every day in practice.

Junior cornerback Eric Garror has also declared the three true freshman receivers to be “the real deal.”

Lacy is 6-3 and 212 pounds, and happens to be wearing jersey No. 2 – the exact number Ja’Marcus Bradley wore last year as he finished up one of the best careers of any wide receiver in program history.

Rogers is 5-11 and 187 pounds, while Fleming is 6-1 and 167 pounds.

And while Eke hasn’t played football in three years, his elite speed could make him a unique deep threat.

The concerns are legitimate. If Cassius Allen is indeed lost with a recent knee injury, that’s six of the top eight targets gone from last year.

But maybe this group of five newcomers could change that whole outlook in a hurry.