It was a sweep at Arkansas State two weekends ago that ignited the six-game winning streak the UL women’s basketball team is riding.

Now it’s that same Red Wolves squad hoping to keep the Ragin’ Cajuns from maintaining their edge in the Sun Belt West race starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cajundome.

“Everybody’s healthy,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “We’ve got to keep this going if we want to continue to stay in first place.”

The Cajuns enter the weekend 7-5 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt play, just one game ahead of UT-Arlington (8-4, 6-2).

Arkansas State, meanwhile, has lost four straight after a 4-0 start — the two games to the Cajuns in Jonesboro and then two more at UTA last weekend.

And speaking of UTA, the Cajuns will essentially be playing a three-game weekend with the Mavericks making up a game at 4 p.m. Monday in the Cajundome after going to UL-Monroe for a pair this weekend.

“We have to keep winning to stay there,” Brodhead said. “I like that. We’re playing for something, and we’re not really having to play catch-up. We’re ahead of the game. Can we stay ahead of the game?”

In sweeping Arkansas State two weeks ago, the Cajuns saw a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter disappear before edging the Red Wolves 9-7 in the overtime period for a 67-65 win.

In the second game, UL’s defense stifled Arkansas State down the stretch for a 70-58 win.

“They just keep coming at you,” Brodhead said. “Our defensive transition is going to have to be a lot better than it was. I think that’s going to be our focus to make sure that we’re able to sprint back on defense and kind of control their offensive transition.

“It was good. As a matter of fact, every time they made a run it was because of them pushing the ball down the floor.”

What are keys to UL basketball teams bringing home Sun Belt titles? February begins with both the UL men’s and women’s basketball teams in first place in the Sun Belt West race.

Jomyra Mathis led UL with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the first game, followed by Skyler Goodwin with 16 points and five boards.

Brandi Williams led the second win with 18 points, followed by Goodwin and Ty’Reona Doucet with 14 apiece.

“I thought we did a good job of pressuring them in the full when we did make shots,” Brodhead said. “Also, in the halfcourt, I thought we guarded them very well. It’s just that defensive transition was not as good as we would have wanted it. A lot of it was them. They’re just very good at pushing the ball. They rebound well.”

In Jonesboro, UL didn’t substitute much, riding the experienced players down the stretch in both games primarily for defensive purposes.

Much of the scoring help is on the bench, but it may require using the 2-3 zone that’s recently surfaced in a few games.

“They can (get back),” Brodhead said of such offensive-minded subs Destiny McAfee and Makayia Hallmon. “It’s just a matter of in defensive transition, you don’t have a specific man. You’re kind of scrambling. That’s some of the things we struggle with the newcomers. They’ll say, ‘I had my man,’ but their man’s on the opposite side of the court.

“That’s something we’ve got to work on and we have been. That’s something where the zone can help, because now you’ll be sprinting to a position. That would probably help a little bit. Arkansas state they shoot it so well from out, so with that zone, we’ll have to pick them up a little earlier.”