The focus for most around the No. 20 UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team is the bookend games against No. 2 Alabama — the one completed Thursday evening at Lamson Park and again at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
But the four games between those giant challenges during the Mardi Gras Mambo, hosted by Southeastern Louisiana in Youngsville, also have coach Gerry Glasco's attention.
The Cajuns will play all four of those games at the Supreme Rice Field.
“I look forward to the atmosphere in Youngsville,” Glasco said. “When you play in a park complex … it brings back a lot energy and brings back a lot of memories to your players — where they’ve been and how hard they’ve worked to get here. I think that’s going to be really good for us.”
It begins Friday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Eastern Illinois and St. Thomas.
Eastern Illinois, coached by Glasco’s daughter Tara Archibald, is 6-4 with two tournaments already under its belt. The Panthers recently defeated Jackson State twice and Alcorn State once in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
St. Thomas of Minnesota is 2-3 with wins over Eastern Illinois and Ball State.
On Saturday, Portland State kicks off a 3 p.m. twinbill followed by Lipscomb from Nashville, Tennessee.
Portland State is 6-4 and fresh off the Arizona State tournament, which included splitting with California and losing to Arizona State.
Lipscomb is 3-5 with losses to Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Glasco also hopes playing in Youngsville will earn UL a few more fans.
“And I think we’ve got a chance to pick up some new fans from Acadiana,” he said. “There will be people at the complex that’s never seen the Ragin’ Cajuns play before.”
The two doubleheaders will allow Glasco to get his young team experience.
“We’ll continue to shuffle the lineup,” he said. “If we can stay in that winner’s column, I can do a lot of shuffling without worrying too much about it. Once we get to that point where we drop a game or two, then I have to try to win every game. So at that point, you’re limited to playing what you think is your best lineup that day.
“We’re not there yet. I hope we don’t get there for a long time. Throughout this weekend, you’ll see a lot of different players.”
The other hope for the Cajuns is getting more pitchers time in the circle, including Karly Heath.
“I hope to get her at least one start this weekend,” Glasco said. “I’ll always defer to (pitching) coach Justin (Robichaux) on that, but I know he wants to do that as well.
“She’s throwing really well. So that would not be surprising at all. I hope we see that.”
The fans in Youngsville also will see aggressive base running from the Cajuns, whether good or bad.
“I don’t think it’s something that you’re going to see go away in a week,” Glasco said. “I think the base-running mistakes that we’re making, it’s going to take a little bit of time, because we’re pushing them and really being aggressive.”