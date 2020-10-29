Lost to many in the euphoria of last Friday’s 24-20 road win over UAB was the wrist injury to redshirt junior running back and special teams phenom T.J. Wisham.

UL coach Billy Napier said it’ll take multiple players to fill his shoes in the four special teams units.

“It'll be a combination of a lot of people,” Napier said. “We’re fortune that we’ve got some players that have some experience at some of those positions, but it is a big part of the next couple of weeks.

“That guy was somewhat of a four-core kind of leader when it comes to ‘gamechangers’. We’re going to need people to step up. That’s a big vacancy to fill.”

One of those special teams mainstays is Tanner Wiggins.

“TJ’s awesome,” Wiggins said. “I love TJ. That’s one of the ones that motivate me on special teams for sure. I always know that TJ’s got my back for sure. It’s crazy. I was right there whenever it happened. I went through some injuries too, so I’ll try to be there for him. TJ will definitely bounce back really fast. He might even be able to play again this season.”

Byrns more than just punter

Sure, the entire UL Ragin’ Cajuns team and fan base cheered when junior punter Rhys Byrns crushed a 74-yard punt to back UAB’s offense to its own 6 in the closing minutes of the Cajuns’ 24-20 road win over the Blazers last Friday.

“It completely flipped the field,” Napier said.

It was about as good as a punt can get.

“What’s unique is that it was a pocket punt,” Napier said. “Rhys is a rugby punter. He’s still developing as a pocket punter. But 54 yards in the air and rolled another 20. Overall, it was well executed. The protection was firm – not only on the front line but on the shield – the snap was way (within) our expectations and Rhys hit an absolute bomb. You talk about a guy who stepped up when it mattered the most, Rhys Byrns certainly did that.”

With Byrns, though, it doesn’t require a booming punt to impress his team.

“We also joke around with Rhys,” quarterback Levi Lewis said. “Rhys is a good guy – a player that’s accountable. We trust him. He’s dependable at all times.”

“He’s got a great temperament about him, he’s a positive energy guy, he’s a great competitor, he’s got a lot of relationships with the guys on the team,” Napier added.

Harrington improving

Once again this week, Erath’s Jax Harrington is the backup right tackle to Max Mitchell.

“He is talented,” Napier said of Harrington. “His mindset and attitude have improved. We’re really pleased with what we’ve seen here lately and he’s got a tremendous ceiling. I think he’s only going to get better.

“The more reps he takes, the more his role is important and he’s got that mental focus and urgency that’s required, the more he’s going to get better.”

+2 UL special teams star Tanner Wiggins is all smiles these days after latest Cajuns' victory It was three days after UL’s memorable 24-20 road win over UAB and redshirt junior linebacker and special teams stalwart Tanner Wiggins still …

The redshirt freshman displayed plenty of promise last season, only to suffer an injury and then get slowed by the coronavirus shutdown.

“Before he got banged up in training camp, we were really excited what we saw,” Napier said. “I do think Jax is one of those players – we probably have 30 to 40 players on our team that last year maybe didn’t play a lot that were in the middle of an offseason really learning what it takes – then obviously COVID-19 and the lockdown happened.

“He’s a good example of a guy that needed to go through spring practice, the regimen. He needed to go through it and get all of that feedback. He didn’t get a chance to do that.”

So don’t be surprised if Harrington has a lot of playing time ahead.

“When you think about this year not counting and next year being a redshirt freshman, he’s got a bright future in front of him, and I’m excited about that,” Napier said.

Johnson bolters depth chart

Once again, the depth chart released Wednesday night wasn’t missing any big names for UL. It did, however, have sophomore tight end Neal Johnson on it for the first time. Johnson had two catches for 13 yards against UAB last Friday after missing the first four games for “decisions” he made off the field that Napier didn’t approve of.

“He’s done all the things that we’ve asked him to do relative to my agreement with him,” Napier said of Johnson’s return.

Nothing but nail-biters so far, but there may be relief for UL fans on the way Most of the names are the same, but boy has the 2020 season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns been totally different than 2019.

“Neal’s a very talented young man,” who is still learning the tight end position after playing wide receiver and quarterback in high school.

“Certainly he’ll be a factor going forward in the tight end room,” Napier said. “He’s got a unique skill set and we’re excited to have him back as well.”