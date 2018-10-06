SAN MARCOS, Texas — Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas paced a ground game that churned out more than 300 yards and Louisiana Lafayette overpowered Texas State 42-27 Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium.
Mitchell racked up 191 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns and Ragas chipped in with 100 yards on 21 carries and one score as the Ragin’ Cajuns evened their Sun Belt Conference record at 1-1 and are now 2-3 overall. The Bobcats dropped to 0-2 in league play and 1-4 on the season.
Quarterback Andre Nunez kept the Texas State defense at bay with timely passes that propelled the running game, completing 9 of 18 passes for 148 yards, including a 6-yard scoring strike over the middle to Ryheem Malone in the fourth quarter.
The Cajuns scored on all three second-quarter possessions to build a 28-0 halftime lead. After Ragas had given UL-Lafayette the lead with a 1-yard plunge, Mitchell scored on TD runs of 13 yards on the first play of the second quarter and 9 yards with 45 seconds left in the half.
Cajuns sophomore quarterback Levi Lewis connected with Ja’Marcus Bradley in the left corner of the end zone midway through the second quarter to cap the Cajuns’ most sustained drive of the first half — an 11-play, 61-yard series that ran nearly six minutes off the clock. Lewis spelled Nunez for the one drive.
Texas State cut the gap to 28-13 with scores on back-to-back possessions in third quarter, including a little trickery on a double reverse pitch that resulted in receiver Hutch White throwing a 5-yard TD toss to Vitt, who was wide open at the goal line and walked into the end zone.
The Bobcats got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter when true freshman Vitt connected with Jeremiah Haydel down the middle for a 36-yard scoring strike. Clayton Stewart’s PAT sailed wide right.