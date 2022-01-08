UL's quest to open Sun Belt Conference play 4-0 will have to wait five days after Saturday's home game with Little Rock was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans' program.
The Cajuns' next scheduled game will be at Texas-Arlington on Thursday. Entering Saturday's games, the Cajuns and Mavericks were tied for first place at 3-0 in the standings. The Cajuns were coming off an 83-77 overtime win over Arkansas State on Thursday.
It was the first league game UL's men had canceled so far this season, although the women had both of their road games in Arkansas this weekend canceled.
The Sun Belt's policy to cancel a game is a team not being able to meet the minimum numbers of at least seven players and one coach available after COVID testing.