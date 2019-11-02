WHAT WE LEARNED
Despite coming off an open week, the Cajuns weren’t exactly healthy for homecoming. Leading receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley played sparingly and didn’t have a reception for the first time in 35 games. Right tackle Robert Hunt and running back Trey Ragas didn’t play. But even when the offense struggled for most of the first half, the defense carried the load to produce yet another blowout win over Texas State. In other words, the Cajuns are learning how to win in many different ways.
TRENDING NOW
The Cajuns’ defense continues to shine, especially on third down. The Bobcats’ offense only converted three-of-12 tries on third down and missed its only conversion try on fourth down. Despite getting little help from the offense in the first half, UL’s defense still limited Texas State to just 17 first downs and 264 total yards.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Sure, it was against a team the Cajuns had never lost to in Texas State, but coach Billy Napier’s team continued to show maturity. When it needs the offense to play well, it has. When it needs the defense to stand strong it happens. The kicking game even played a big role Saturday with Stevie Artigue nailing a 46-yard field goal to give UL a 10-3 lead going to the half.