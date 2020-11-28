MONROE The No. 23-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns are apparently on a mission.
The ULM Warhawks just happened to be in the way in Saturday's Sun Belt West game at Malone Stadium.
The result wasn't a pretty one.
The Cajuns scored touchdown on seven straight possessions and added a defensive touchdown along the way to build an insurmountable lead over the winless Warhawks in a hurry in a 70-20 victory.
Despite having to cancel the Central Arkansas game due to COVID-19 concerns on the UL roster last week, the Cajuns picked right up from the momentum gained from the 38-10 win over South Alabama two weeks ago.
It seemed as if his Cajuns were rested, not rusty.
"It's good to see us keep that momentum," Napier said. "I felt like we were maybe at risk of losing that when we had to cancel the Central Arkansas game."
The victory made it 12-0 in the coach Billy Napier's era against Sun Belt West teams. Couple it with Coastal Carolina's road win over Texas State and it's now official.
The Cajuns (now 8-1, 6-1) will be traveling to meet Coastal Carolina on Dec. 19 for the Sun Belt Conference championship. Before then, of course, UL will try to beat Appalachian State for the first time ever when it travels to Boone, N.C. for a 6 p.m. ESPN2 game Friday.
The last two games in this series went down to missed field goals by ULM. On this day, the Warhawks didn't even attempt one and it wouldn't have mattered anyway.
"I think they've got respect for ULM and the way they compete and what they see on the film," Napier said of his players being motivated to play ULM. "This team plays with effort and toughness.
"We came up here expecting for it to be difficult. We were certainly able to put some things together today. We put it all together. I think we're getting closer. We still have a few things we've got to clean up, but in general, we're getting closer."
For UL fans concerned about the week off or the ULM rivalry presenting a stumbling block for the Cajuns, the first offensive series didn't help matters.
Quarterback Levi Lewis threw three passes and only completed one for eight yards before the Cajuns punted.
Not to fear, however. The Cajuns scored touchdowns on ever other drive Lewis quarterbacked the offense the rest of the way.
Make that seven straight possessions - finishing up with a six-play, 43-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter.
"We wanted to start fast and I thought we did that," Napier said. "It was complementary football across the board. There were a lot of short fields for the offense as a result of the defense and the kicking game."
Jaiave Magalei came on after that drive to finish out the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Fields, who replaced Levi Lewis in previous games, was part of the list of Cajuns not available Saturday theoretically due to COVID-19 concerns.
It was the punt return game that actually got UL's offense rolling. With punt returner Eric Garror not available in this one either, true freshman Dontae Fleming took over that duty and his first return covered 33 yards to the ULM 38 to set up a Trey Ragas 11-yard touchdown run.
But the Cajuns were determined early on to get the passing game going in the first half with marginal success. A 16-yard Elijah Mitchell run helped bail out the next drive, as did a 10-yard completion to Kaleb Carter to eventually set up an 11-yard Lewis touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.
Ragas and Mitchell helped to power a UL rushing attack that finished with 344 yards. Ragas had 95 yards and a score on 11 carries, while Mitchell added 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
"I think the big thing for me offensively we're improving because the offensive line is playing better and the skill players, in particular the freshman receiving group, they're playing better," Napier said. "We are playing with more balance and I think that's who we've got to be if we want to continue to advance here."
UL's trend of not forgetting the passing game, though, finally paid off on the next drive. After five straight runs covered 60 yards, Lewis hit tight end Johnny Lumpkin for 16 and then Neal Johnson on a 1-yard TD pass to make it 28-14 with 11:50 left in the second quarter.
Lewis would later end the first half with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy with 17 seconds left before intermission.
"Those guys are stepping up big time," Lewis said of the young receivers. "I'm putting a lot of trust in those guys. A lot of reps have been put into those guys in practice. The trust is there. Those guys are getting more and more experience and they're starting to believe in their abilities."
That score made UL 15-1 in Lewis' career when he throws at least two touchdown passes. His day ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Lumpkin on the first possession of the third quarter.
Lewis finished 18-of-25 passing for 161 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran five times for 55 yards and two scores. Five was the most touchdowns Lewis had accounted for in his career.
"They've got an identity on defense with an eight-man front and a lot of man-to-man coverage," Napier said. "We came in here with that same blueprint. When you play teams like that, you've got to throw. That was certainly part of the plan and Levi did a nice job early of taking what the defense gave him and it led to some early success."
This win, however, wasn't all about the offense. In fact, one could argue the defense performed even better.
Of ULM's first 10 possessions, five ended with a punt, one a fumble, one with an interception and one with a turnover on downs.
"We did a lot things well today," Napier said.