Several things got a little more clear for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team after Thursday’s clutch 77-72 road win over Little Rock.

And not all of those issues are directly relating to figuring out the many complicated scenarios involved in the seeds for next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

UL coach Bob Marlin hopes things get crystal clear in even more areas when his Cajuns finish up the Arkansas trip at 4 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas State in Jonesboro.

First things first, the tournament seeding possibilities decreased with the win over Little Rock, but it’s still a long, confusing list.

For now, we’ll focus on the No. 5 and No. 7 seeds.

If the Cajuns win and Georgia Southern beats Georgia State, UL will be the No. 5 seed.

The goal is to avoid being the No. 7 seed and having to play in a Tuesday on-campus, play-in game. For the Cajuns to finish seventh, all four of things outcomes must take place: 1. UL loses to Arkansas State, 2. ULM beats Little Rock, 3. Coastal Carolina beats Troy and 4. Texas State beats UTA.

If not, UL (18-12, 9-8) will avoid the play-in game.

The other question that was cleared up Thursday, though, was, could UL win without senior forward JaKeenan Gant putting up good numbers?

Cedric Russell and P.J. Hardy responded with an emphatic, “Yes.”

Russell delivered a career-high 34 points, along with four rebounds, behind 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Hardy was red hot early and late from 3-point land, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep.

“Cedric played his rear end off on the offensive end,” Marlin said after Thursday’s win. “He just hit big shot after big shot and P.J. hit some big ones too. I'm really proud of them.”

Those two big performances were critical because Gant only collected five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes of play before fouling out.

Jerekius Davis also fouled out of the game.

Our guys fought and did a good job on the glass then.The last six minutes we went to a very soft man, and really tried to pack the paint, and it scared them off. They shied away a little bit and it gave us a couple of opportunities, and the Marcus came up with the big plays."

Marlin also wanted to clear up the technical foul situation that potentially could have proved fatal for the Cajuns on Thursday.

"Their players were showboating a little bit and talking our bench,” Marlin explained. “I was yelling at (Little Rock coach) Darrell (Walker) to tell them to quit showboating our bench and the official on the baseline gives me a technical for yelling at him. I was just trying to get his attention. That hurt us, that technicals, but guys came back and made enough plays to cover it.”