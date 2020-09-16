INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Now ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, the Cajuns garnered perhaps the most national attention ever in football with countless national honors from Defensive Player of the Week to Team of the Week to Defensive Coordinator of the Week after beating Iowa State 31-14 last week. Now Cajuns open Sun Belt play at Georgia State team that won at Tennessee last year with a target on their chest.
KEY MATCHUP
The Cajuns’ defense vs. GSU quarterback Cornelious Brown. Brown did play in four games last season, going 11-of-28 for 130 yards with no TDs and one interception. This will be his first collegiate start. The Panthers should be very competitive in the trenches, so UL can’t afford to let Brown get comfortable.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL linebackers Ferrod Gardner and Lorenzo McCaskill stood out in the Cajuns’ win. Gardner earned national honors with 9 tackles and a sack, while McCaskill leads the team in tackles with 10.
GSU: WR Cornelius McCoy had 70 receptions last season for 757 yards and five touchdowns.
FACTS & FIGURES
UL’s 31 points last week is the second most points ever scored against a ranked team in program history … Cajuns joined UCLA, Houston and Southern Mississippi as the only teams nationally with a scoring punt and kickoff return in the same game over the past two seasons … UL’s win was the first for a Sun Belt school on ESPN since Arkansas State beat North Texas on Nov. 15, 2007 … Georgia State set 25 new season record, 17 single-game and seven career marks during last year’s 7-6 season … Offensively, the Panthers established new program highs in points (406), total offense (5,718 yards), rushing yards (3,141), rushing yards per attempt (5.3) and first downs (305), despite starting QB Dan Ellington only playing four games … UL leads the series 4-0, including a 36-22 home win in Napier’s first season in 2018 … Georgia State has two graduate transfers – PK Noel Ruiz from North Carolina A&T and safety Chris Moore from Virginia … OG Shamarious Gilmore has made 37 straight starts.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
0 – Number of Georgia State quarterbacks on the roster that have started a college football game in their careers.
16 – Georgia State returns 16 starters from last year’s 7-6 team that tied school record for wins, despite only getting four games from its starting quarterback.
9 – The number of times UL’s defense has held the opposition to under 20 points in a game over the past two seasons.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – The Linebackers
The Cajuns’ linebacking crew was extremely active in week one, collecting a total of 33 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries in the win.
2 – Seasoned receivers
While both UL and Iowa State sported few experienced receivers last week, the Panthers return four of their five most productive WRs from a year ago.
3 – Running games
UL rushed for a program record 3,604 yards and 42 TDs last season, but Georgia State rushed for 340 or more yards four times last season.
4 – Tight ends again
Last week, UL was fortunate Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar didn’t play with an injury. The Panthers’ TE duo of Roger Carter and Aubry Payne combined for 536 yards and nine TDs last season.
SCHEDULES
GEORGIA STATE (0-0)
Sept. 19 Louisiana, 11 a.m. (CST)
Sept. 26 At Charlotte, Noon
Oct. 3 East Carolina, TBA
Oct. 15 At Arkansas State, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 At Troy, TBA
Oct. 31 Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 7 UL Monroe, TBA
Nov. 14 At Appalachian State, TBA
Nov. 21 At South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 28 Georgia Southern, TBA
UL (1-0)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, 11 a.m.
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, TBA
Oct. 7 At Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 Coastal Carolina, TBA
Oct. 23 At UAB, TBA
Oct. 31 At Texas State, TBA
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, TBA
Nov. 14 South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 28 At ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 37, Georgia State 23
It wouldn’t be shocking if the Panthers play tougher than many UL fans are expecting. On paper, this isn’t a bunch the Cajuns will be able to easily push around in the trenches. If UL is plus-two again in turnovers, it could get worse. UL needs to rattle quarterback making his first start. Georgia State has eight back on defense, but that unit allowed 455 yards a game last season.