Saturday was a win-win for the UL women's basketball program and coach Garry Brodhead.
First, there was a significant turnout for the second Andrea Brodhead Foundation Cancer Walk.
Later, the Ragin' Cajuns halted a four-game losing streak with a 72-60 defeat of Georgia Southern.
"The Pink Game is big for us, and the Cancer Walk was a great day," Brodhead said. "It expanded. We got more people to walk. That's what we're trying to do — to get it to grow.
"And the game itself, I thought we played extremely well in the first quarter. We kind of fell off a little bit in the second quarter, but we were able to recover after halftime."
UL was sizzling from the field in the early minutes, knocking down four straight field goals and ultimately sinking 11 of its first 14 baskets to build a 27-14 lead.
The Cajuns (14-10, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference) shot 73.3% from the field and 83.3% (5 of 6) from 3-point range in the first quarter.
"It was one of the better first quarters of the season because of the ball movement and the way we were attacking," Brodhead said. "We were hitting shots. Brandi Williams shot the ball extremely well.
"Jomyra Mathis, as well. I think, at the half, they were both 3 for 3 from 3-point range. That was kind of our Achilles' heel the last three or four games. We weren't shooting that well and our percentages were down."
Mathis sank 6 of 8 shots en route to a career-high 18 points. The 5-foot-8 junior entered the game averaging 6.2 points per game.
"I thought Mathis played extremely well," Brodhead said. "I thought she was in control. She looked confident on her shot and that's what we wanted, especially in the first half. She propelled us with good offense."
The Cajuns enjoyed balanced scoring with Williams (14 points) joined in double digits by Kimberly Burton and Skyler Goodwin, who each had 11 points, and Ty Doucet with 10.
"We had five players in double figures," Brodhead said. "That's huge when you can do that.
"We moved Skyler Goodwin to the point today, and I thought she did a good job. But she also had a double-double. She had 11 rebounds and 11 points. That's a big day for a point guard."
Georgia Southern (8-16, 5-8 Sun Belt) cut the deficit to 58-52 in the fourth quarter but couldn't come closer as UL evened the season series with the Eagles.
In early January, Georgia Southern beat the Cajuns 83-67.
"I thought we made some big stops along the way," Brodhead said. "Last time, they scored 14 3's against us, and I know they were 0 for 6 at the half today. Our defense did the job that we were looking for them to do."
The Eagles finished 2 of 12 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.
"For us to be able to shoot 73% in the first quarter was big, and then I think we were right around 47% in the second half," Brodhead said. "Anything over 40% for us is winnable."
The victory was the first in February for UL, which will now embark on a three-game road trip.
"It's funny how every next game this year has been a big game," Brodhead said. "We're trying to rise up and get a little bit better seed so we can get a better matchup in the conference tournament.
"I know we were tied for sixth, and hopefully, this win will propel us into fifth place. If we could get a fourth place and actually host, that would be a big thing for us."
Georgia Southern, which received 32 points from its bench, was paced by Tatum Barber's 15 points.