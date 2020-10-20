In the first four games, senior receiver Jalen Williams’ four-catch, 89-yard game last Wednesday was the biggest game yet for a UL wide receiver.
Don’t be surprised if it’s a sign of things to come for the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Williams.
“I think Jalen is getting comfortable there in the slot,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “He played outside last year, and we moved in there to play Bam Jackson’s role. We made that decision probably two-thirds of the way through training camp, so that’s brought some newness for that for him and I think he’s getting more comfortable.”
For the season, Williams has nine receptions for 152 yards and a score.
“He’s certainly been a very reliable player as of late,” Napier said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Jalen. He’s tough, he’s physical, he brings it every day. He’s a consistent, dependable player that takes great pride in his role.
“I think his production is a direct reflection of how he prepares and works day-in and day-out.”
Napier said his offense typically prefers a bigger body in the slot.
“In general, that guy’s a very important piece of the puzzle," he said. "Bam was really good at it and certainly Jalen continues to get better. He’s been very steady for us as of late.”
Quibodeaux's first start
Former Acadiana High standout Jourdan Quibodeaux’s first collegiate start last Wednesday was somewhat spoiled by UL’s 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.
The novelty of that first start, however, was a bit of a surprise. The junior linebacker said he is often too superstitious to relay such information … even to his mother.
“I am very superstitious, so I didn’t tell my mom until after the game,” Quibodeaux said.
“Well, she knew obviously, but I didn’t say anything. I found out that somebody already told her in the stands. I don’t know how they found out, but I didn’t tell any of my parents or anything. That’s just how I am.
“She knows how I am with certain things. It goes back to high school. Even when I was a little kid, I would just pick one thing. Whenever I saw her after the game, she just kind of gave me that smile, like I should have told her, but she knows.”
Quibodeaux said he knew since a mid-week practice and all linebackers are prepared for starts each week.
“I knew I was the next in line,” he said. “Everybody in our room prepares that way. That’s the mindset that we’ve gotten to together and decided to go out with. We prepare like we’re going to have to be the guy. That way, whenever you are, you’re ready.
“As soon as I heard about Ferrod (Gardner) or saw it, that’s when I knew … he was out the week.”
Back in the saddle
Junior cornerback AJ Washington joined several defensive teammates in playing his first game since Sept. 12 at Iowa State.
“After the first game, it felt pretty good to get back on the field with my team,” Washington said. “After missing two games, it was pretty hard trying to get back in the process. I had to do a lot of individual work on my own. I had to really get back in shape.”
Sitting out two weeks without an injury was frustrating, but Washington said he adjusted.
“At times, it could get frustrated, but you know, things happen for a reason,” he said. “It’s just part of the process. There was nothing I could do about i, but sit back and watch my team. At first, it was kind of iffy. Now you just really have to get back in shape and get back into it.
“We kind of motivated each other to get back in shape and pick each other up. We just tried to self-motivation and help others.”
Washington said the biggest adjustment was physically, not mentally. Napier said the film showed his defense missed 18 tackles after averaging nine over the first three games.
“For me personally, tackling at the perimeter,” Washington said. “I felt like we kind of let some our tackles lead to big-time plays — not wrapping up and not driving a guy down to the ground. Other than that, we kind of had a good ballgame. The other team just came in more prepared. Coach gave us a game plan, and we tried to execute at a high level. For me personally, I’d say our tackling.”
New Orleans Bowl plans?
Like so many in the sports world these days, New Orleans Bowl executive director Billy Ferrante doesn’t have many answers.
With the publicized differences between New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Saints over fans in the Superdome, how does that impact the New Orleans Bowl?
“Our priority and our preference is to play the game in the Superdome,” Ferrante said. “We’re going to exhaust all options to do that.”
In other words, it’s realistic the bowl game would be played without fans. Finding another venue is another potential option.
Ferrante doesn’t even know when the game will be played. It would have been on Dec. 19, but the conference championship games were moved to that weekend.
Then potentially, the high school state championships could be held there Dec. 26-28 and then the Sugar Bowl and the Saints also play into it.
Ferrante said January is a possibility as well. He’s confident the game will be played but isn't certain about much beyond that.
“The one thing we’ve been told as bowl reps that we need to practice is patience and flexibility,” Ferrante said. “It changes daily.”